Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
The Missouri girls high school basketball landscape is shifting fast. Early-season results, high-profile tournaments, and head-to-head matchups against elite competition are already reshaping the Top 25.
Incarnate Word faced national powers, undefeated teams continued to separate themselves, and several programs used statement wins to move in the rankings. With holiday tournaments looming across the state, positioning now matters more than ever.
Here’s the updated Missouri Girls Top 25.
1. Incarnate Word (4-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Incarnate Word played two potential Top 5 teams in the country (Sierra Canyon and Ontario Christian) losing both games. Up next for the Red Knights is their holiday tournament in St. Louis.
2. Staley (5-1)
Previous Rank: 3
The Falcons won two games this past week. The wins against Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit West moves them up a spot. Their next set of games will be at the Music City Hoopfest.
3. Kickapoo (6-0)
Previous Rank: 2
The Chiefs have played no games since last week. Up next is the Pink & White Tournament at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Chiefs haven’t played since last week making this tournament their first real measuring stick in over seven days
4. Lee's Summit West (6-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Titans earned a tough win over Lee’s Summit before suffering their first loss of the season vs. Staley by a score of 65-61. Still, they have proven to be a Top 5 team in the state.
5. Principia (8-1)
Previous Rank: 5
The Panthers had a dominant win over Nerinx Hall by a score of 80-31. Junior forward Dasia Scott scored 20 points. Up next is the Visitation Tournament starting on December 26th.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (5-3)
Previous Rank: 6
A win over Hickman is the only difference since last week. The Cougars are set to play Hazlewood West on December 23rd before the Holiday break.
7. Cardinal Ritter (5-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Dominant wins vs. STEAM Academy and Edwardsville recap an outstanding week for Cardinal Ritter. Sophomore guard Trinity Jackson scored 15 points in the Edwardsville game. Up next is the Visitation Tournament starting on December 26th.
8. Jackson (8-0)
Previous Rank: 9
A tournament championship including a 40-38 win over St. Vincent recap a productive week for Indians. 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Kate Deck has been a catalyst for this group.
9. Tipton (3-4)
Previous Rank: 10
The majority of Tipton’s schedule has been out of state matchups so far this season. They defeated Skutt Catholic (NE) on Friday. Up next is the Jeff City Great 8 Tournament.
10. Lafayette St. Joseph (9-0)
Previous Rank: 25
A 9-0 start and recent win against Park Hill South make this team the biggest riser of the week. The upward trajectory is warranted for the Fighting Irish. Their next games will be at the 67th Annual Neosho Holiday Classic.
11. Lift for Life (2-2)
Previous Rank: 11
All outlets with game results show the Hawks have only played four games with their most recent one coming against Highland (IL) on Saturday in a 57-17 win. Junior guard Cara Manuel scored 17 points in the game.
12. Liberty North (6-1)
Previous Rank: 12
A win over Blue Springs and cross-town rival Liberty made it a successful week before the holidays at Liberty North. Senior guard Alex Couch scored 31 points in their Friday matchup.
13. MICDS (6-1)
Previous Rank: 13
A ranked win vs. Marquette will help with future rankings. For now, this part of the list is grouped closely together. 5-star sophomore Jordyn Haywood scored 33 points while Lily Harris connected on a game-winning shot for their sixth win.
14. Park Hill South (5-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Park Hill South lost both games last week. One to St. Teresa’s and one to Lafayette St. Joseph who has been a team on the rise this season. Two losses in one week drop Park Hill South out of the Top 5 picture for now.
15. Doniphan (6-0)
Previous Rank: 14
The Donnettes are dominating competition in their region of the state. Up next is the Lady Royal Christmas Classic.
16. Logan-Rogersville (6-2)
Previous Rank: 15
Log-Rog played one game last week defeating Ozark on Monday night. They’re set to play in the Pink & White Tournament next.
17. Strafford (5-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Strafford earned a tough win vs. Republic on Thursday night. Like many others in the region they’ll participate in the Pink & White Tournament starting on December 26th.
18. Cor Jesu (7-0)
Previous Rank: 17
A perfect start for Cor Jesu will soon be tested during the Visitation Tournament. The Chargers will get matchups that show where they’re at as a group. In their most recent win vs. Eureka senior forward Lauren Ortwerth scored 23 points.
19. Rock Bridge (6-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Rock Bridge battled adversity early and have since responded well winning five games in a row. Their next handful of games could set them up for a major rise in the rankings. Few teams in the state are playing better basketball right now, and a strong holiday tournament showing could trigger a major jump.
20. Marquette (6-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Marquette lost at the buzzer in a ranked game vs. MICDS. Junior wing MaryAnn Kenyon was a bright spot scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the game.
21. Marshfield (8-1)
Previous Rank: 21
Marshfield makes a small move upwards after their 62-48 win vs. Rolla. This is a complete team who can compete to go far in Class 5.
22. Centralia (8-0)
Previous Rank: 24
The Panthers are for real. Recent wins vs. Quincy Notre Dame (IL) and Chillicothe prove they have all the pieces to succeed.
23. Rolla (6-2)
Previous Rank: 20
The past week included a win over Nixa followed by a loss to ranked Marshfield. Up next is the Holiday Hoops tournament for Rolla.
24. St. Joseph's (8-2)
Previous Rank: 23
The Angels are on a six game winning streak after recent games vs. St. Pius X, University City, and John Burroughs. Senior Guard Piper Mooney has been their go-to player this season.
25. St. Teresa's (4-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
To their credit, St. Teresa has played tough competition against programs in the state of Kansas. A recent win vs. Park Hill South moves them back into the Top 25 after starting ranked at the beginning of the season.
Teams on the Bubble
Liberty, Oak Park, Benton, Fort Zumwalt South, and Troy Buchanan are all one quality win away from breaking in.