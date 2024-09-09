Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
Week 2 of the Missouri high school football season featured some big top 25 matchups and a few upsets along the way on Friday night.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Monday, Sept. 9:
Missouri high school football rankings
As of September 9, 2024
1. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1 | Team page
Nebraska pledge RB Jamarion Parker had another big game, this time picking up 247 yards on 21 carries — that’s 11.76 yards per carry — and scored twice in a 28-10 win over Rochester, Illinois.
2. De Smet (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2 | Team page
In a showdown of top-25 ranked teams, the Spartans beat MICDS, 28-6. Quarterback Dillon Duff ran for 130 on 9 carries and a score. He also threw two second-half touchdowns, finishing 13 for 17 for 156 yards.
3. Lutheran North (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6 | Team page
The Crusaders took on a small-school power in Blair Oaks and rolled to a 58-28 victory. Trey Bass caught a pair of touchdowns from Jonathan Moore and ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth for Lutheran North.
4. Nixa (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7 | Team page
Having a massive offensive line, headlined by 5-star recruit Jackson Cantwell, is paying dividends for the running game of the Eagles. Running back Dylan Rebura had 5 touchdowns in a 55-21 win over Webb City.
5. CBC (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4 | Team page
The Cadets played Bryant (Arkansas) in Week 2 and lost 42-21 — however they fell behind 28-0. Quarterback Nick McClellan ran and passed for a score in the fourth quarter.
6. Liberty North (1-1)
Previous ranking: 3 | Team page
After needing a last-second field goal to win in Week 1, the Eagles suffered a loss to rival Liberty. The Eagles were held to 58 yards passing and 79 yards rushing and were blanked the last three quarters.
7. Lee’s Summit North (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5 | Team page
The Broncos improved to 2-0 under new coach Jason Rogers — the second straight 2-0 start for the program. Lee’s Summit North will be tested this week playing Mill Valley, the defending Class 5A champions from Kansas.
8. Kearney (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8 | Team page
Tristan Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled to a 45-0 lead in the first half against Grandview — on the way to a 14th straight victory.
9. Blair Oaks (1-1)
Previous ranking: 9 | Team page
The Falcons were in a shootout Lutheran North but couldn’t overcome a 28-7 deficit in what was ultimately a 58-28 loss. However, not many teams have had an opening 2-week stretch like Blair Oaks did with powerhouse Maryville to open the season.
10. Platte County (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10 | Team page
Once tied 14-14, the Pirates pulled away to beat Grain Valley, 52-21, in a clash of Class 5 state-ranked teams. Quarterback Rocco Marriott had five touchdown passes in the win on Friday and had a game-day visit to UNLV on Saturday.
11. Jackson (1-1)
Previous ranking: 11 | Team page
We wondered how the Indians would bounce back from a Week 1 loss? Pretty well. The Indians scored six touchdowns in the first half in a 49-26 win over Cahokia, Illinois.
12. MICDS (1-1)
Previous ranking: 12 | Team page
Malik Orsan accounted for all of the offense for the Rams in a 28-6 loss to No. 2-ranked De Smet. His first field goal was from 53 yards.
13. Helias (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15 | Team page
The Crusaders put up a number not often seen — or possible — in high school football: 90. That was the number of points scored against Class 6 Hickman on Friday.
14. Hillsboro (0-2)
Previous ranking: 13 | Team page
After a controversial loss in Week 1, the Hawks lost in the final seconds against SLUH after being tied at 17 with 2 minutes to play.
15. Webb City (1-1)
Previous ranking: 14 | Team page
For a half, the Cardinals hung with Nixa and at one point led 21-20 before not scoring the rest of the way. Jackson Lucas (116) and Isaiah Tell (100) both hit the 100-yard mark on the ground in the loss.
16. Eureka (2-0)
Previous ranking: 16 | Team page
Casey Hobelman ran for a touchdown and threw for two more — completing 10 of 14 passes for 122 yards — in a win against Marquette.
17. Carthage (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18 | Team page
The rushing game rolled up 402 yards on 47 carries in a 42-6 win over Ozark. Landyn Collins ran for a pair of scores, while WR Jackson Hettinger ran for a team-high 135 yards on jet sweeps.
18. Lamar (1-0)
Previous ranking: 19 | Team page
For the second week in a row, the Tigers were tested but found a way to keep the win streak alive.
19. Rockhurst (2-0)
Previous ranking: 20 | Team page
Beau Neuburger had a touchdown catch and run to help the Hawklets improve to 2-0 with a 34-14 win against Ray-Pec.
20. Hannibal (1-1)
Previous ranking: 22 | Team page
Mike Ferreira had three first-half touchdowns as the Pirates bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a 57-8 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
21. Oak Park (1-1)
Previous ranking: 22 | Team page
After a late win in Week 1, the Northmen were handed a close 23-21 loss to Lee’s Summit West in Week 2. Will get a chance to get over .500 this week facing a Park Hill South squad that gave up 68 last week.
22. Seneca (2-0)
Previous ranking: 23 | Team page
The Indians won a rematch of the district finals last year by beating Mount Vernon 35-14. That’s 11 straight regular season wins and 20 of the past 21 games.
23. Lafayette Wildwood (2-0)
Previous ranking: 23 | Team page
Quarterback Jack Behl threw three touchdowns to Robby Preckel this week — after throwing him two last week. The defense for the Lancer posted a second straight shutout.
24. St. Pius X Kansas City (1-1)
Previous ranking: 25 | Team page
The Warriors got two touchdown passes and one on the ground from freshman quarterback Jake Nichols in a 57-7 win over St. Michael the Archangel Catholic.
25. Lee’s Summit (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR | Team page
First-year coach Todd Miller has the Tigers off to a 2-0 start after a win against Blue Springs on Friday. It’s the first 2-0 start since 2018.
—
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo