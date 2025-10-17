Top Players to Watch During the 2025 Missouri Softball Playoffs
The road to Springfield, Mo. kicks off this week with the entire state aiming to host the softball state championship trophy at the end of the year.
Only five teams will get to live out that dream and there is a host of talent that will flood the diamond throughout the Show-Me state. Here is a collection of 10 players that will headline the action.
Kelsie Donaldson, LHP, senior, Raymore-Peculiar
One of the top recruits in the state, Donaldson has Raymore-Peculiar on a 16-game winning streak to finish out the regular season. A North Carolina State recruit, a pitcher who tosses in the low 60s from the circle, was a first-team all-state selection last season. In her first two seasons in the circle at Raymore-Peculiar, she logged over 400 strikeouts and has the Panthers locked as the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament.
Sydnee Wagner, IF, senior, Grain Valley
A first-team all-state selection last year as an infielder, Wagner helped Grain Valley to 33 wins last year. The Southern Illinois University recruit has helped the Eagles to the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 7 tournament and 26 wins.
Ava Bush, OF, senior, Rock Bridge
Helped Rock Bridge to a runner-up finish last season, Bush is back for another run at a state title. The defensive stalwart in the outfield was a first-team all-state selection as a junior. The Alabama recruit has the Bruins as the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 4 tournament and helped them to 22 wins so far this year.
Brooke Paalhar, IF, senior, Kearney
A Utah University commit, Paalhar, is the power behind the Kearney offense. She is batting 0.602 in the heart of the lineup with 43 RBI. The slugging shortstop has posted a 1.020 slugging percentage in 98 at-bats. She has scored 42 runs while collecting 17 doubles with six home runs.
Sydney Berger, catcher/1B, senior, Lafayette
The heart in the middle of the lineup of the defending Class 5 champions. The St. Louis University commit has been the dangerous presence at the No. 3 hole with a slugging percentage of 0.646. She's batting an even .500 (41-for-82) and has tallied 33 RBI for the 18-win Lancers.
Kaelyn Thomas, RHP/1B, junior, Fort Zumwalt West
One of the best players for one of the best teams in the St. Louis area. Thomas is a beast in the lineup, batting 0.448 with an eye-popping 1.149 slugging percentage for the Jaguars. The Miami (Oh) commit leads the team with 18 home runs and 53 RBI. She's also a dominating force in the circle with 13 wins and a team-high 119 strikeouts.
Jaylynn Brown, RHP, junior, Centralia
A top arm for the 2024 Class 3 runner-up Panthers, Brown is one of the top arms in the state. The righty has posted a 22-2 record in the circle with an mind-boggling 314 strikeouts in 147 innings pitched. She has logged four no-hitters and collected 22 complete games. She's only given up 66 hits on the season.
Lexi Lohnes, OF/LHP, junior, Francis Howell North
A top recruit in the 2027 class, Lohnes is dangerous in the circle, in the outfield and at the plate. The Mississippi State commit posted a team-high 0.575 batting average with an astonishing 1.163 slugging percentage. She's got a team-high 11 home runs with 28 RBI to go along with 10 stolen bases. In the circle, she's 13-5 with a 0.88 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched.
Bryli Seifert, IF, junior, Platte County
One of the best middle infielders in the state, Seifert has the Pirates primed for a postseason run. The Louisiana State University commit has posted a 0.479 (34-for-71) batting average with 28 RBI. She has also posted 12 stolen bases and scored 35 times. She has 10 doubles, three triples and four home runs on the season for 18-win Platte County.
Ella Carmack, IF, junior, Blue Springs South
Another top-flight middle infielder in the Show-Me state, Carmack headlines the 18-win Blue Springs South Jaguars. The Texas A&M commit is on a tear in the final three games of the season, with 12 RBI in the last three games. She's batting 0.519 with 35 RBI. She's slugging 1.000 with 10 doubles and nine home runs with 36 runs scored.