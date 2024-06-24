Triston Abram commits to Indiana; 3-star senior one of top edge rushers in Missouri
One of the top edge rushers in the state of Missouri is headed to the Hoosier State.
Triston Abram, a 3-star edge rusher from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, made a verbal commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday.
"First and foremost, I want to thank GOD for blessing me with my abilities and talent!!" Abram posted on his X/Twitter announcement. "Second, I want to thank my TRIBE, my parents and my brothers for the many sacrifices and undeniable support. Since the age of 5 I have played football and loved the game. Throughout this journey I've been tested, been the underdog, had many believe in me and some doubt me. For it all, I say, thank you! I've learned that it all works together for the good. Lastly, I want to say thank you to all my coaches and trainers who've worked with me!!"
A 6-foot-4, 230-pounder, Abram picked the Hoosiers over scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Cal, Kansas, Memphis, Boston College and Kent State among others. He took official visits to Boston College, Kansas State, Kent State, Memphis and Indiana over the past few weeks.
Abram had a breakout season as a junior as the Cadets went 11-3 and finished second in Missouri Class 6 after winning back-to-back state titles the previous two years.
Abram racked up 66 tackles, including 14 for loss, and a team-high eight sacks as a junior after recording just two tackles as a sophomore.
He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 14 prospect, by On3 as the No. 17 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 24 prospect. Rivals rates Abram as the No. 38 weakside defensive end prospect nationally in the Class of 2025.
Check out Abram's junior season highlights below:
