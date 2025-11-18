Vote: Who Should Be Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? Nov. 18, 2025
Missouri’s district championship week delivered big numbers, marquee moments and breakout performances across every corner of the state. With the stakes rising and the spotlight getting brighter, several players put together the kind of nights that deserved a closer look.
Our Missouri High School Football Player of the Week poll is now live, and voting is open until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time next Sunday, Nov. 23. Fans may vote as many times as they would like between now and when the poll closes, so rally your community and make your pick count.
This week’s candidates are some of the standout performers from last week’s statewide district title games, highlighting players who rose to the moment when their seasons depended on it.
The candidates below are listed in alphabetical order.
Missouri High School Football Player of the Week Candidates
Grady Coppinger, Liberty
The senior linebacker wasn't ready to let his prep career end on Friday. Coppinger stepped up with 18 tackles, including three for loss, had two quarterback hurries and broke up a pass to help Liberty beat Liberty North 45-31 to claim the Class 6 District 8 championship.
Braydon Curtiss, Mountain Grove
Curtiss had a huge impact on Friday’s 28-21 Class 3 District 5 championship win against Clever on Friday. The junior running back rushed 24 times for 175 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the victory.
Wyatt Erickson, Blue Springs
In the final game of his junior season, Erickson completed 28 of 41 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns against Helias Catholic’s vaunted defense.
Preston Hatfield, Lee’s Summit
The dual-threat senior star accounted for five touchdowns in Lee’s Summit’s 42-21 upset victory over No. 15 North Kansas City in Friday’s Class 6 District 7 championship. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 19 times for 122 yards and two TDs and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.
Jason Hervoyavich, Dexter
Providing a 1-2 punch with fellow senior Devin Trumbo, the combo wasn’t about to let Friday’s district championship game against Potosi be their last in a high school uniform. Hervoyavich averaged 15.9 yards per carry, rushing nine times for 143 yards and a touchdown in the 33-12 win.
Rocco Marriott, Platte County
Recently upgraded to a four-star prospect, the James Madison commit scored the game-winning touchdown on a run with 2 seconds left against Rockhurst to win the Class 5 District 8 championship against Rockhurst. He finished the game 18 of 30 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 20 times for 131 yards and two scores.
Traevian McCadney, Joplin
In the final game of his prep career the senior running back averaged 6.5 yards per carry, rushing 28 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns against Nixa in the district championship game.
Alex McDonald, Boonville
In a shootout victory over Boonville in the Class 3 District 7 championship game the junior running back averaged 6.7 yards per carry, rushing 35 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns against St. Michael the Archangel.
Kingston Miles, St. Mary’s South Side
Lutheran North had no answer for the junior running back in Friday’s Class 4 District 3 championship. Miles rushed 35 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the Dragons’ 35-12 victory.
Treven Riediger, Putnam County
The senior running back amassed 290 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in Putnam County’s 56-0 win in the Class 1 District 8 championship against South Shelby. Averaging 29.4 yards per carry, he rushed eight times for a whopping 235 yards and scored three touchdowns and caught a pass for a 55-yard touchdown.
William Scott, Odessa
A sophomore linebacker, Scott compiled 20 tackles, including five solo, and had two tackles for loss against Hannibal in the Class 4 District 5 championship game.
Luis Tellado, St. Michael the Archangel
Averaging 8.1 yards per carry, the senior back helped the Guardians knock off Boonville 46-35 in the Class 3 District 7 championship by rushing for 202 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown.
Devin Turnbo, Dexter
The Bearcats rushed for 361 yards in a Class 3 District 1 championship win against Potosi and Turnbo had 161 of those yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns. He averaged 12.4 yards per rush.
Reed Wilson, Nixa
Wilson, a junior linebacker, Wilson went off in Nixa’s Class 6 District 5 championship win against Joplin on Friday night. He collected 21 tackles, including 10 solo, deflected a pass and pulled in an interception.