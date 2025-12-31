Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Dec. 31, 2025
Central Florida girls’ basketball players are scorching the nets this holiday season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 22-27, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 4 PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 15-20: Foundation Academy PG/SG Emma Parker.
Kendall Perry, F, Montverde Academy
The 5-foot-11 senior scored 19 points in a close 63-62 loss to Grace Christian (Sanford, N.C.) in the championship game of the 2025 Cherokee (N.C.) National Invitational.
Masa Prascevic, G, Central Pointe Christian Academy National
Junior had 12 points and two rebounds in a 63-32 victory against Oak City Prep (Raleigh, N.C.).
Yaneyla Pedraza, PG/SG, Colonial
Exploded for 27 points, including two 3-pointers, five rebounds and two steals to guide the Grenadiers past Xaverian (Brooklyn), 58-51.
Ki’Asia Carter, PG/SG, Titusville
Fantastic freshman had 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals to lead the Terriers past Merritt Island Christian, 55-39.
Naima Durandisse, C/F, Boone
The 6-0 senior recorded 22 points and 21 rebounds for a double-double to power the Braves past Bartow, 55-44. She also had 13 points and 31 rebounds for a double-double in a 55-17 romp over River Ridge.
Reese O’Rourke, W, Winter Park
Freshman scored 19 points and hauled down five rebounds to lead the Wildcats past Flagler Palm Coast, 44-37.
Jayla Forbes, C, Montverde Academy
The 6-7 junior erupted for 21 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), 63-37.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962