Vote: Who should be considered Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 14, 2025
The end of the high school football regular season is upon us. With districts looming, now is the time every team is hoping to be putting its best foot forward.
One thing is certain: win or lose, the talented stars among this week’s Missouri High School on SI Football Player of the Week candidates left it all on the field for their respective teams in Week 7. Now, it’s up to fans to let us know which one had the best performance.
Congratulations to Forsyth’s Maverick Blevins, who won last week’s poll with 44.85 percent of the fan voting. A 6-foot senior receiver, Blevins had six receptions for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win against Reeds Spring.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Missouri High School on SI Football Player of the Week Candidates
Oct. 14, 2025
Zane Achterberg, St. James
A 5-foot-10 senior linebacker at Class 3 St. James, Achterberg has racked up a staggering 132 tackles so far in 2025. He went wild against Sullivan on Friday, recording a season-high 25 tackles, including six solo and two for loss, and rushed 10 times for 57 yards.
Jax Adams, Nixa
Playing on a team dripping with talent, the junior running back got a shot to show out in a blowout win against Waynesville. Adams carried the ball 18 times for 200 yards – including a long of 43 yards – and scored two touchdowns.
Jordan Bozarth, Joplin
Bozarth stepped up against Neosho on Friday. The senior defensive stalwart stacked up 15 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles as the Eagles survived the Wildcats in a 31-28 thriller.
Brennan Czeschin, St. Dominic
Quarterbacking the 7-0 Crusaders squad, Czeschin had his best performance since Week 1 in Friday’s win against Rolla. He completed 23-of-29 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Coy Felton, Mount Vernon
The senior accounted for all three Mountaineers touchdowns in a 21-7 win against Springfield Parkview. In addition to a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown, he also had seven receptions for 127 yards and two TDs.
Trevor Heman, Glendale
In a game that went down to the wire, the junior receiver had four receptions for 136 yards and had a 94-yard touchdown catch. His two-point conversion reception on Glendale’s final scoring drive made the difference in the Falcons’ 42-41 win against Ozark.
Gary Hill, Blue Springs South
Hill had a mountain of a game in a 42-3 blowout against Liberty. The 6-foot-1 senior receiver grabbed six receptions for 163 yards – including a long of 60 – and scored a pair of touchdowns while also returning one kickoff for 20 yards.
TaMarkus Holmes, Forsyth
Another week, another monster game for the all-state running back. Holmes carried the load for his squad and popped off against Strafford, rushing 29 times for a whopping 253 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Terrance Little, Hazelwood East
He’s had some big games this year. Count Friday’s game against McCluer North as another. Little rushed 16 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-0 win.
Rocco Marriott, Platte County
Guiding the No. 1 team in Missouri to a 63-0 blowout against Truman, the senior three-star quarterback only played in the first two quarters and still had a massive game. The James Madison commit completed 8-of-12 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns and rushed three times for 40 yards and a TD.
Traevian McCadney, Joplin
Locked in a battle against Neosho, the Eagles leaned heavily on the senior back. McCadney rushed 32 times for 207 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win. He also caught three passes for 21 yards.
Preston McCracken, Republic
The senior quarterback only attempted three passes against Carthage but called his own number 25 times and rushed for a team-high 233 yards and four touchdowns.
Drew Nelson, Kearney
His team did just about anything it wanted to do in a 57-0 blowout against Raytown South, and the senior tight end couldn’t be stopped. The 6-foot-3 standout managed to haul in three first-half touchdown receptions before letting backups take over.
Cash Newberry, Glendale
Returning from a broken jaw, Newberry accounted for five touchdowns in a dramatic 42-41 win against Ozark. The gunslinger completed 14-of-26 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns and rushed eight yards and a TD.
Cooper Owens, Kirkwood
Owens has been money all season while guiding one of the state’s top teams. The quarterback had another big game in a 49-7 win against Marquette – completing 18-of-25 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.
Blayne Patterson, Neosho
Back for the second week in a row, the Wildcats’ junior quarterback amassed 369 yards of total offense against Joplin. Patterson completed 21-of-31 passes for 243 yards and called his own number 20 times for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Harrison Ray, St. Pius X (Festus)
Ray’s hands were on display in Friday’s blowout win against Miller Career. In addition to tallying six tackles and two interceptions on defense, the two-way player also caught a 76-yard touchdown pass.
Joe Roche, Logan-Rogersville
The junior running back turned in another monster game, averaging 8.7 yards per carry in a 49-7 win at Marshfield. He carried the ball 23 times for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Gabe Rodriguez, De Smet Jesuit
As Rodriguez has heated up, so have the Spartans. He’s passed for more than 200 yards in each of De Smet’s last three games – all wins – and did so again Friday against Festus. He completed 13-of-18 attempts for 253 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another TD.
Joelle Rover, Glendale
Feeling right at home with quarterback Cash Newberry back in the lineup, Rover’s big night included three catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the dramatic win. One of those touchdown receptions went for 89 yards.
Cam Sharp, De Smet Jesuit
Leading his team to a big win against Festus, the sophomore running back eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing with 14 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and a TD.
Cody Shaver, St. Pius X (Festus)
In a dominant win against Miller Career, the 5-foot-11 junior running back averaged 9.9 yards per carry, rushing 21 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter Temple, Kearney
Temple was productive with his arm and legs in limited action during a 57-0 blowout against Raytown South. The 6-foot-3 junior southpaw quarterback tallied five touchdowns in the win. He passed for four touchdowns and chipped in a 25-yard touchdown run.
Jerrail West, Pattonville
Hazelwood Central had no answer for the Pirates’ star senior wideout. West made them pay for it, catching seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-6 win.
Ayden Wilhelm, Blue Springs South
He accounted for six touchdowns in a blowout win against Liberty. The senior quarterback completed 11-of-13 passes for 273 yards and five TDs and rushed five times for a team-high 65 yards and added another score. He also chipped in a 40-yard punt that pinned Liberty inside its own 20.
