Vote: Who should be considered Missouri's High School Football Player of the Week? Oct. 21, 2025
As we approach the final week of Missouri high school football's regular season, it's time to take a look back at the top performers across the state from Week 8.
We have have representatives from all three phases of the game this week - offense, defense and special teams. The candidates are listed below in alphabetical order. Be sure to read up on each player and then cast your vote(s) in the poll located beneath the candidates at the bottom of the page.
Congratulations to Forsythe's TaMarkus Holmes, who won last week's Player of the Week poll by pulling in 28.53 percent of the overall vote. An all-state running back, Holmes won after rushing for 253 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries in Week 7 against Strafford.
Missouri High School Football Player of the Week Candidates
Oct. 21, 2025
Cash Clark, Logan-Rogersville
There were plenty of opportunities to make tackles against run-heavy Branson on Friday. Clark took advantage of those opportunities, piling up 20 tackles, including 13 solo stops. The Wildcats had 94 tackles as a team, and Clark led the charge.
Manny Ellis, Cardinal Ritter College Prep
A dynamic 5-foot-7, 167-pound running back, Ellis put his strength and game-breaking speed on display in the Lions’ 66-47 win against De Smet Jesuit. He rushed for five touchdowns, scoring on runs from 70, 80, 2, 22 and 51 yards.
Corde Gage, CBC
The 6-foot junior scored 19 of the No. 3 Cadets’ 37 points and contributed everywhere in their 37-0 win against SLUH on Friday. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Nick McClellan and finished with four receptions for 61 yards, booted three field goals (20, 40 and 40 yards), kicked four extra points, returned a punt for 32 yards and had three tackles on defense.
Gary Hill III, Blue Springs South
A candidate for the second week in a row, Hill’s 6-yard touchdown catch kicked off the scoring Friday as the Panthers rolled to a 35-7 win against Blue Springs. He went on to catch 10 passes for 135 yards and the TD.
Kellen Long, North Callaway
In a 50-8 win against Van-Far, the senior running back amassed 200 yards of total offense. Long rushed eight times for 88 yards – including a long of 24 yards – and caught five passes for 112 yards with a long of 45.
Marcus Lopez-Durman, Carl Junction
As the final games of his high school season tick down, the senior running back is leaving everything he’s got on the field. Lopez-Durman picked up his fourth career game with at least 200 yards rushing, racking up 226 yards and a 17-yard touchdown on 26 carries against Bolivar.
Jaylen Mack, Liberty Wentzville
The senior running back rushed 14 times for 116 yards with a pair of 15-yard touchdown runs. He also caught three passes for 26 yards, returned a punt 77 yards for a TD and finished with three returns for 137 yards.
Jaylen Madsen, Miller
He had a hand in all five Cardinals touchdowns in their 34-21 win against Pierce City. The junior quarterback completed all three of his passing attempts for 41 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven tackles, including six solo.
Kaisen McAfee, Hannibal
In a dominant win against Marshall, the senior linebacker stacked up nine tackles, including four for loss, and sacked the quarterback three times while leading a defense that held Marshall to minus-1 yard on 31 carries.
Jayden McCaster, Nixa
Nixa’s offensive line dominated Ozark, piling up 43 pancake blocks, and McCaster did the rest. The senior running back averaged 13.8 yards per carry, rushing 17 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 victory.
Preston McCracken, Republic
Serving as the heartbeat of Republic’s offense, McCracken’s big night against Neosho led the Tigers to a 42-14 victory. He amassed 261 total yards and three touchdowns. He completed 7-of-8 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 147 yards and another score.
Roman Miller, Seneca
Without fellow 1,000-yard rusher Brodie Probert in the lineup Friday, Miller, an all-state senior running back, picked up the slack. Miller rushed 24 times for 180 yards and five touchdowns (from 5, 13, 17, 13 and 1 yard) while also catching one pass for 14 yards and adding four tackles on defense in the Indians’ win.
Darius Morgan, Blue Springs South
A 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior running back, Morgan led helped guide the No. 4 Panthers to a 35-7 win against Blue Springs. He rushed 19 times for 145 yards and scored on touchdown runs from 2 and 29 yards.
Cash Newberry, Glendale
Leading the Falcons to a dramatic 43-42 win against Lebanon, the senior quarterback amassed 429 total yards of offense and four touchdowns. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 66 yards and a pair of TDs.
Cooper Owens, Kirkwood
In a 49-10 win against Ladue Horton Watkins, the 6-foot-2 senior quarterback completed 21-of-24 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 30 yards.
Kaymon Rhone, Neosho
Facing a Republic team that runs the ball nearly every play the senior linebacker feasted Friday night. He stacked up 21 tackles, including 14 solo.
Colton Roark, Cassville
A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior, Roark had a monster game in Cassville’s thrilling 48-46 win against Monett in a game that was decided by a 2-point conversion. He caught touchdown passes of 31 and 53 yards, finished with 135 yards receiving, 30-yards rushing and had a key pick-6.
Gabe Rodriguez, De Smet Jesuit
A track meet broke out between Cardinal Ritter and De Smet Jesuit last week and Rodriguez sparked his offense throwing the football. He completed 29-of-47 attempts for 455 yards and three touchdowns and caught one pass for nine yards and a TD.
Cam Sharp, De Smet Jesuit
He played so well Thursday against Cardinal Ritter that the sophomore running back picked up an offer from Kent State. Sharp rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries and a 33-yard touchdown and caught 12 passes for 219 yards and had touchdown catches of 80 and 34 yards.
Logan Shuster, Liberty Wentzville
Wrecking shop on defense, the 6-foot senior linebacker had nine tackles, four sacks and recovered a fumble in the Lancers’ 42-0 win against Ft. Zumwalt South.
Cadic Sutton, Hickman
Coming through in the clutch, Sutton, 5-foot-10 sophomore kicker, saved the game for the Kewpies to earn their first Providence Bowl victory against Rock Bridge since 2012. His 19-yard field goal with 5:10 to play tied the game at 10 before booting a 21-yard field goal with three seconds left to seal a 13-10 decision.
Darrion Washington, Hannibal
Leading his team to its fourth North Central Missouri Conference championship in five years, the junior running back led the Pirates with 99 yards rushing on six carries with a touchdown and caught five passes for 104 yards and a TD against Marshall.
Dylan Washick, Monett
Monett’s star quarterback aired it out in a thriller against Cassville. He completed 26-of-41 passing attempts for 395 yards and six touchdowns.
Landon West, Carthage
Putting Webb City defenders in a blender all game, the junior running back helped his state-ranked Tigers pick up a huge win against the Cardinals. A workhorse in the backfield, West handled 38 carries and rushed for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 28-14 victory.
Ayden Wilhelm, Blue Springs South
The Rice commit tallied three touchdowns and guided the No. 4 Panthers to a 35-7 win against Blue Springs. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 238 yards and two TDs, rushed six times for 38 yards and a TD and punted four times, averaging 40 yards per punt, and pinned the Wildcats inside their own 20 once.
