Vote: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the following week. If you would like to nominate an athlete in the future, please email us.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
SBLIVE MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
As of Monday, Sept. 9
Henry Acorn, Rockhurst boys cross country
The senior was part of a 1-2 finish for the Hawklets, winning the Todd Warner Kickoff Classic in 15:19.40, a 7-second win over teammate Andrew Davis. Rockhurst took first place in the team standings.
Raygan Allgood, McDonald County girls golf
Competing at the Branson Tournament on Wednesday, the junior shot 48 to take first place for the Lady Mustangs. McDonald County took second in the team hunt.
Ally Barton, Liberal girls cross country
A third-place finisher at state last year, she opened her season with a win on Sept. 5 at the Hot Dawg Invitational in Aurora, running 19:55.58 — a personal best.
Jaylynn Brown, Centralia softball
The right-hander sat down 21 straight after allowing a leadoff single and finished with 12 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Blair Oaks on Sept. 3.
Sidney Chambers, Liberty girls tennis
The Blue Jays won twice last week, beating Pembroke Hill (6-3) and Notre Dame de Sion (9-0). She won both of her singles matches and both of her doubles matches.
Landyn Collins, Carthage football
The senior running back went over the 100-yard mark for the second straight game. In a 42-6 win over Ozark, he had 20 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5.
Brady Davidson, Rock Bridge football
The three-star quarterback followed up a 345-yard game in Week 1 with a 391-yard passing game in Week 2. He was 23 for 30 passing and had 6 touchdowns in a 50-0 win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton.
Riley Deslatte, North Point football
The two-way starter for the Grizzlies had 13 carries for 159 yards and a pair of scores while adding 12 tackles and blocking a punt on defense in a 35-20 win over Holt on Friday.
Kelsie Donaldson, Ray-Pec softball
In a 3-2 win against Kearney on Sept. 5, the left-handed hurdler had 12 strikeouts. That outing helped her break the school record for career strikeouts that was 531.
Kyren Evans, Lutheran North football
The sophomore safety had 8 tackles — two for loss — while adding two interceptions in a 58-28 victory over Blair Oaks in a clash of state-ranked squads.
Adelyn Fieleke, Lee’s Summit North girls tennis
The sophomore helped the Broncos retain the Colbern Cup on Thursday in a showdown with Grain Valley on Sept. 5.
Karsten Fiene, Lee’s Summit football
The junior wide receiver had 4 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and on two carries, gained 62 yards and scored two touchdowns to help the Tigers win 335-14 over Blue Springs.
Sydney Fuger, North Kansas City girls tennis
The Hornets star took first place at the William Chrisman Tournament and notched career win No. 150 — further expanding her school record for career wins on Sept. 6.
Jyren Green, Fort Zumwalt West football
In a 49-19 win against Belleville West, Ill., the senior running back had 28 carries for 139 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Madison Harris, Truman volleyball
The Patriots started 2-0 with a 3-2 win over Platte County on Sept. 5. In the victory, the senior recorded her 1,000th career assist.
Brooke Hedger, Webb City cross country
The junior set a new school record with a time of 18:30.11 at the Richard Clark Invitational held on Saturday in Bolivar. She won the race that featured more than 330 runners.
Graham Henderson, Liberty boys swimming
The freshman broke two individual records, setting the new school mark in the 50-yard freestyle (twice) and the 100-yard butterfly, taking first and second, respectively. He was also on the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle teams that broke school records at the Lee’s Summit R-7 Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Bair Hopkins, Perryville boys cross country
The senior won his first 5K of the year, crossing the line in 16:42.98 — a new personal record and course record — at the St. Vincent Invitational on Sept. 5. He helped the Pirates take first place for the second year in a row.
John Jasper, Joplin football
The 6-foot-3 tight end caught the game-winner with 25 seconds left to help the Eagles rally for a 21-17 win over Lebanon in a Central Ozark Conference game on Friday.
Addison Jones, Capital City girls volleyball
During a 3-0 sweep over Columbia Hickman on Tuesday, the senior recorded her 1,000th career dig for the Cavaliers.
Carleigh Kinnard, Neosho softball
The Central Oklahoma pledge tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in 4 innings — and added two home runs — in a 21-0 win over Lebanon on Sept. 5.
Dylan Macon, John Burroughs football
The running back finished with 22 carries for 101 yards and had three touchdowns to help the Bombers post a 23-6 win against Jennings on Friday.
Braxton McBride, Carthage boys swimming
The senior won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle while being part of the winning 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley at the Marshfield Duals on Sept. 5.
Mary McKenzie, Cor Jeus Academy girls cross country
A returning all-state runner opened this season with a win for the Chargers in the Fleet Feet Classic on Sept. 4 in Arnold. She won the 2-mile race by nearly 15 seconds.
Addi McLean, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic volleyball
The junior setter had 20 or more assists against Liberty (25), Warrensburg (35), Blue Springs (21) and Pleasant Hill (28). In the latter match, a 3-0 win, she surpassed the 2,000 career assist mark.
Jonathan Moore, Lutheran North football
The sophomore signal caller completed 14 of 20 passes for 271 yards and 5 touchdowns, tossing two in the first quarter and two more in the third quarter in a 58-28 win over Blair Oaks.
Darius Morgan, Blue Springs South football
The junior running back had four touchdowns in the first half, from 2, 23, 50 and 19, to help the Wildcats win 68-0 over Park Hill South. He had 10 carries for 136 yards.
Henry Pickett, Pembroke Hill boys cross country
The junior opened his 2024 season with a win at the 52nd annual St. Mary’s Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Lee’s Summit, running 17:08.51. It was his second overall win as a Raider.
Dylan Rebura, Nixa football
The senior scored five rushing touchdowns to help Nixa pull away from Webb City, 55-21, in a clash of Central Ozark Conference powers.
Beck Snowden, Fort Osage boys soccer
At the 16th Annual Winnetonka Tournament, he had 9 goals in three games. He notched 5 against Grandview, then 3 goals and an assist in a 4-3 win against North Kansas City. He added a goal on a PK in the finals for the Indians.
Katie Vargo, St. Michael the Archangel volleyball
The senior libero had 17 digs in a 3-0 sweep over Pleasant Hill on Sept. 5 and in the process passed the 1,000 career digs mark. Earlier in the week, she had 20 digs against Warrensburg and 12 versus Blue Springs.
Gabby Vineyard, Liberty North girls golf
In a triangular meet with Platte County and Park Hill South, the freshman shot a 2-under 34 to win the meet for the Eagles.
Sophia Young, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic softball
The freshman pitcher tossed a no-hitter with 7 strikeouts against Lincoln College Prep on Sept. 3. The next day, she got the win in relief and was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI in a win against Hamilton Penney.
Cody Thorn