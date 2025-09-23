SI

WNBA Fans Couldn't Believe Liberty's Shock Firing of Head Coach Sandy Brondello

The Liberty announced Tuesday that they would not be renewing Brondello's contract for the 2026 season.

Brigid Kennedy

Brondello boasts a 107-53 record in her four years at the helm.
The WNBA got a big shake-up on Tuesday morning when it was announced that the Liberty would be parting ways with head coach Sandy Brondello just days after New York's early exit from the 2025 playoffs.

Although a first-round loss never feels or looks good, the team is just one year removed from a title in 2024, and two years removed from another finals appearance in 2023. Brondello is also the winningest coach in franchise history, with a 107-53 record in her four years at the helm. Team star Breanna Stewart even defended Brondello from criticism regarding the elimination in a passionate moment on Friday, when she made clear, "We're not going to be a team that points fingers."

So it's safe to say the decision came as a shock to many in the WNBA world, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their surprise.

Take a look at that reaction below:

With the move, there are now four total coaching vacancies in the W: the Liberty; the Storm, after their decision to part ways with head coach Noelle Quinn on Sunday; and the expansion teams in Toronto and Portland.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

