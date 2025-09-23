WNBA Fans Couldn't Believe Liberty's Shock Firing of Head Coach Sandy Brondello
The WNBA got a big shake-up on Tuesday morning when it was announced that the Liberty would be parting ways with head coach Sandy Brondello just days after New York's early exit from the 2025 playoffs.
Although a first-round loss never feels or looks good, the team is just one year removed from a title in 2024, and two years removed from another finals appearance in 2023. Brondello is also the winningest coach in franchise history, with a 107-53 record in her four years at the helm. Team star Breanna Stewart even defended Brondello from criticism regarding the elimination in a passionate moment on Friday, when she made clear, "We're not going to be a team that points fingers."
So it's safe to say the decision came as a shock to many in the WNBA world, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their surprise.
Take a look at that reaction below:
With the move, there are now four total coaching vacancies in the W: the Liberty; the Storm, after their decision to part ways with head coach Noelle Quinn on Sunday; and the expansion teams in Toronto and Portland.