Webster Groves vs. Summit Christian: Missouri Class 5 boys state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Lock in, folks. This could be a good one.
One of the most exciting matchups at this week’s Show-Me Showdown is Thursday night’s nightcap, as defending state runner-up Summit Christian (27-5) takes on Webster Groves (26-5) at 8 p.m. for the MSHSAA Class 5 state championship at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
One year after going 25-8 and taking home the best finish at state in program history, the Eagles are back in the big game with hopes of finally securing the program’s first state championship.
The Statesmen, meanwhile, are searching for their sixth title in program history. They last won it all in the 2021-2022 season, going 24-8 that season. Of the five state championships the program currently holds, three have come since 2017.
Despite playmakers all over the floor tonight, this might not be a high-scoring affair. Both teams play good defense, as Summit Christian has held opponents to 47.7 points per game this year while Webster Groves holds opponents to 54.
Their offensive numbers are eerily similar, too, as Webster Groves averages 66.4 points per game and Summit Christian tosses in 66.
Of the Eagles’ losses, all were to teams who finished well above .500 – including two at the hands of Class 4 powers Logan-Rogersville and Benton, who are set to meet each other in a Class 4 semifinal later this week where one will move on to compete for that championship.
These playoffs haven’t been the easiest road to travel, however. After beating Raytown to win the Class 5 District 7 championship, they had to survive a 57-55 scare against Pembroke Hill in the quarterfinals and then bested Parkview 66-60 on Wednesday to reach today’s final.
Proving it matters more how you finish; the Statesmen began their season 4-3 before winning six straight and 22 of their last 24 games. Like the Eagles, the Statesmen won their district with a tough win over Vianney before surviving a 71-70 scare against a very good Sikeston team in the quarterfinals. They defeated Westminster Christian Academy 66-50 in the semifinals on Wednesday to advance.
Webster Groves vs. Summit Christian: Missouri Class 5 boys state championship; live scoring, updates
Live updates from today's championship will go in this space once the game begins.
More Missouri high school sports links:
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: