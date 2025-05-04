High School

Billings West soccer standout named finalist for Athlete of the Year award

Grace Curnow is a three-time all-state defensive selection and defensive MVP

Kevin L. Smith

Grace Curnow, senior at Billings West High School in Montana.
Grace Curnow, senior at Billings West High School in Montana. / rockymountaincollegesoccer/Instagram

A soccer standout that will soon make the transition from Golden Bear to Battlin’ Bear is in the running for a top award.

Grace Curnow, a senior and three-sport athlete at Billings West High School in Montana, has been named a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year, according to SWXLocalSports.com reports.

Curnow, who also played basketball and competed in track and field, is a defensive MVP and a three-time all-state defensive selection in soccer. She was also a member of the Golden Bears’ state championship team in 2021.

The senior will continue her soccer career at Rocky Mountain College, an NAIA program that competes in the Frontier Conference. Curnow signed with Battlin’ Bears women’s soccer in November last year.

The top five male and female graduating athletes from Billings West and Lockwood high schools are considered for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year, according to a description.

The award, which recognizes athletic accomplishments and community involvement, goes to one male and one female student-athlete.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is scheduled for Monday, May 12.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Montana