Billings West soccer standout named finalist for Athlete of the Year award
A soccer standout that will soon make the transition from Golden Bear to Battlin’ Bear is in the running for a top award.
Grace Curnow, a senior and three-sport athlete at Billings West High School in Montana, has been named a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year, according to SWXLocalSports.com reports.
Curnow, who also played basketball and competed in track and field, is a defensive MVP and a three-time all-state defensive selection in soccer. She was also a member of the Golden Bears’ state championship team in 2021.
The senior will continue her soccer career at Rocky Mountain College, an NAIA program that competes in the Frontier Conference. Curnow signed with Battlin’ Bears women’s soccer in November last year.
The top five male and female graduating athletes from Billings West and Lockwood high schools are considered for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year, according to a description.
The award, which recognizes athletic accomplishments and community involvement, goes to one male and one female student-athlete.
The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is scheduled for Monday, May 12.
