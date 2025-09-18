Montana High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 4
The high school football season in Montana enters Week 4, and High School on SI Montana will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
No. 3 Laurel (3-0) at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The defending Class A champion Rams have beaten three top-10 foes in their first three games. Now, they’ll face a Locomotives team hungry to avenge its loss in last year’s state final and led by senior RB Caleb Fox (383 yards, eight touchdowns).
No. 6 Gallatin (3-0) at Russell (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Raptors have allowed just 26 points in their three wins, including a shutout of Skyview last week. The Rustlers haven’t posted a winning season since 2014 and look to end a three-game losing streak to Gallatin.
Three Forks (3-0) at Manhattan (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
This matchup of Class B powers has the Wolves making the 15-minute drive east on I-90 to take on Manhattan, coming off a 41-6 victory over Big Timber thanks to a big night from junior QB Tyson Pavlik, who threw four touchdown passes.