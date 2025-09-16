Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025
Three games against top-10 opposition. Three wins for defending Class A champion Billings Central Catholic, which is making it look easy so far this year, having defeated Beaverhead County, Havre and now Frenchtown by a combined 141-42.
Here is the complete list of this week’s High School on SI Montana top 10 rankings:
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 10 Frenchtown 35-7
Next up: vs. No. 3 Laurel, Sept. 19
Montana commit William Snell had two first-half interceptions and scored twice as the Rams built a 21-0 halftime lead.
2. Fergus Golden Eagles (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Dawson County 41-20
Next up: vs. No. 3 Laurel, Sept. 26
The Golden Eagles pulled away from a 13-6 halftime lead.
3. Laurel Locomotives (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Lockwood 35-7
Next up: at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic, Sept. 19
The only thing to slow the Locomotives was the weather, with lightning delaying kickoff before Curtis Fox scored on their opening drive to get them untracked.
4. Glacier Wolfpack (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Butte 42-0
Next up: vs. Capital, Sept. 19
The Wolfpack held the Bulldogs to 129 total yards and turned a pair of first-half interceptions into touchdowns as they built a 35-0 halftime lead.
5. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Conrad 45-18
Next up: vs. WPFLC, Sept. 19
The Mustangs’ Homecoming game was delayed until Monday, but they still got to celebrate.
6. Gallatin Raptors (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Skyview 26-0
Next up: at Russell, Sept. 19
Carter Dahlke ran for two touchdowns, Bobby Gutzman caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and the Raptors forced four turnovers and recorded six sacks in shutting out the Falcons for the third straight year.
7. Lincoln County Lions (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Powell County 55-6
Next up: at Whitefish, Sept. 19
The Lions posted their eighth consecutive victory over Powell County.
8. Havre Blue Ponies (1-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Custer County 34-28
Next up: vs. Browning, Sept. 26
The Blue Ponies won a back-and-forth game against the Cowboys for their first victory of the season.
9. Billings West Golden Bears (2-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Great Falls 38-6
Next up: vs. Billings Senior, Sept. 19
The Golden Bears enter the rankings behind a strong game by senior QB CJ Johnson, who overcame three interceptions to complete 23 of 35 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
10. Frenchtown Broncs (2-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic 35-7
Next up: vs. Florence-Carlton, Sept. 19
The Broncs trailed 21-0 at halftime but never recovered against the defending Class A state champion.
Dropped out
5. Capital