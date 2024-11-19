Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times
The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs reach the pinnacle for all five classifications - state championship games.
In the largest Class AA classification, two schools that have won state titles over the past decade - reigning AA runner-up Glacier (won it in 2014) and Capital (2022) - will meet in the state finals Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
The two teams met during the regular season in early-October - won 35-14 by the Bruins. It is Glacier's only loss this fall.
Also in Class A, Laurel and Billings Central Catholic - two programs from the same 'A' Eastern Region - will play for a state title. The undefeated Rams won the regular-season encounter, 31-7, back in September.
It is also a rematch of the 2020 state championship game - won 34-0 by the Locomotives.
2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:
---
Class AA
Championship matchup
Glacier vs. Capital
7 p.m. Friday, Vigilante Stadium, Helena
2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket
---
Class A
Championship matchup
Laurel vs. Billings Central Catholic
7 p.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain College, Billings
2024 MHSA Class A football bracket
---
Class B
Championship matchup
Manhattan vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dodson
7 p.m. Friday, Malta
2024 MHSA Class B football bracket
---
---