Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times

Reigning 'AA' runner-up Glacier, favored Capital will play for state's largest-classification championship

Todd Milles

Glacier High School is playing for the AA football championshop in Montana in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Glacier athletics
Glacier High School is playing for the AA football championshop in Montana in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Glacier athletics

The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs reach the pinnacle for all five classifications - state championship games.

In the largest Class AA classification, two schools that have won state titles over the past decade - reigning AA runner-up Glacier (won it in 2014) and Capital (2022) - will meet in the state finals Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.

The two teams met during the regular season in early-October - won 35-14 by the Bruins. It is Glacier's only loss this fall.

>>Montana high school football playoff brackets<<

Also in Class A, Laurel and Billings Central Catholic - two programs from the same 'A' Eastern Region - will play for a state title. The undefeated Rams won the regular-season encounter, 31-7, back in September.

It is also a rematch of the 2020 state championship game - won 34-0 by the Locomotives.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout championship weekend.

2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:

---

Class AA

Championship matchup

Glacier vs. Capital

7 p.m. Friday, Vigilante Stadium, Helena

2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket

---

Class A

Championship matchup

Laurel vs. Billings Central Catholic

7 p.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain College, Billings

2024 MHSA Class A football bracket

---

Class B

Championship matchup

Manhattan vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dodson

7 p.m. Friday, Malta

2024 MHSA Class B football bracket

---

* 2024 MHSA 8-man football bracket: Belt, Fairview play for state championship

2024 MHSA 6-man football bracket: Bridger, Box Elder meet for state title

---

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

