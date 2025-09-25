Week 5 of Montana High School Football Brings Rivalries, Streaks and a Homecoming Test
We have reached Week 5 of the high school football season in Montana, and High School on SI Montana will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
No. 4 Laurel (3-1) at No. 2 Fergus (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Golden Eagles hope to send a Homecoming crowd happy against their Central A Conference rival, who beat them 21-6 last season and come into the game licking their wounds after falling to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic 35-0 last week.
Russell (2-2) at No. 9 Billings West (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Golden Bears have won nine in a row against their Eastern AA Conference foe, including 38-7 last season, and boast Michigan commit TE Matt Ludwig, who leads the team with 19 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
Helena (2-2) at Capital (1-3), 7 p.m. Friday
As the cliché goes, toss out the records when these capital city rivals meet for the 59th time (including playoffs) over the past 52 years. The Bruins (39-19 in the series) might have only one victory so far after winning their 13th Class AA title a year ago, but winning a fourth straight game over the Bengals would still be sweet.
Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 4 Laurel 35-0
Next up: at Custer County, Sept. 26
Layne Alexander scored on two short touchdown runs as the Rams built a 35-0 halftime lead and won their fifth in a row in the series.
2. Fergus Golden Eagles (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 4 Laurel, Sept. 26
The Golden Eagles got to rest as they prepare for a showdown with the Locomotives.
3. Glacier Wolfpack (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Capital 56-6
Next up: at Hellgate, Sept. 26
The Wolfpack dominated from the opening whistle, with senior RB Asher Knopik running for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries to snap a two-game losing streak to the Bruins.
4. Laurel Locomotives (3-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic 35-0
Next up: at No. 2 Fergus, Sept. 26
The Locomotives could only muster 113 total yards, becoming the latest top-10 team to fall to the Rams.
5. Gallatin Raptors (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Russell 34-7
Next up: vs. Bozeman, Sept. 26
Senior QB Samuel Litzen finished 12-of-22 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns, including two to senior WR Bobby Gutzman.
6. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. WPFLC 46-14
Next up: at Cut Bank, Sept. 26
Sophomore QB Kazner Oxarart was 12-of-18 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score, while the Mustangs' defense held WPFLC to 169 total yards.
7. Havre Blue Ponies (1-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Browning, Sept. 26
The Blue Ponies have to hope they don’t accumulate too much rust, having just two games under their belt and coming off a bye.
8. Manhattan Tigers (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Three Forks 28-20
Next up: at Columbus, Sept. 26
The Tigers make their way into the rankings by winning a battle of unbeatens, forcing three turnovers — including Brayden Zikmund’s interception return for a touchdown — to win their 16th consecutive game in this longtime rivalry.
9. Billings West Golden Bears (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Billings Senior 35-0
Next up: vs. Russell, Sept. 26
A big night from senior RB Payton Cicero (110 yards, three touchdowns) propelled the Golden Bears past their crosstown rival.
10. Frenchtown Broncs (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Florence-Carlton 23-8
Next up: at Beaverhead County, Sept. 26
The Broncs won a defensive struggle, with senior RB Cole Johnson running for 71 yards and a touchdown while senior Henry Griffin had 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.