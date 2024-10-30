High School

Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Montana high school football playoff brackets as Round 1 kicks off this week

Billings West is one of the top high school football teams in Montana in 2024.
The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs kick off this week as all five classifications will feature partial - of full - tournament action.

In the largest Class AA classification, the top four seeds - Gallatin, Glacier, Capital and Billings West - all have first-round byes.

Also in Class A, the top four seeds - Frenchtown, Laurel, Billings Central Catholic and Beaverhead County - are automatically through to the quarterfinals.

>>Montana high school football playoff brackets<<

2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:

---

Class AA

First-round matchups

Helena vs. Russell

6 p.m. Friday

Great Falls vs. Butte

6 p.m. Friday

Bozeman vs. Sentinel

6 p.m. Friday

Big Sky vs. Billings Senior

6 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket

---

Class A

First-round matchups

Havre vs. East Helena

6 p.m. Frday

Columbia Falls vs. Corvallis

6 p.m. Friday

Whitefish vs. Bigfork

6 p.m. Friday

Fergus vs. Custer County

6 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSA Class A football bracket

---

Class B

First-round matchups

Red Lodge/Roberts vs. Broadwater

Noon Saturday

Loyala/Sacred Heart vs. Conrad

Noon Saturday

Manhattan vs. Baker

Noon Saturday

Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua vs. Lincoln County

Noon Saturday

Malta/Whitewater/Saco vs. Thompson Falls

Noon Saturday

Huntley Project vs. Three Forks

Noon Saturday

Florence/Carlton vs. Fairfield

Noon Saturday

Jefferson vs. Joliet

Noon Saturday

2024 MHSA Class B football bracket

---

2024 MHSA 8-man football bracket: Belt, Valley Christian, Fairview, Manhattan Christian are No. 1 seeds.

2024 MHSA 6-man football bracket: Bridger, Lincoln, Centerville, Box Elder, Bainville are top seeds.

---

