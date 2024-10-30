Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs kick off this week as all five classifications will feature partial - of full - tournament action.
In the largest Class AA classification, the top four seeds - Gallatin, Glacier, Capital and Billings West - all have first-round byes.
Also in Class A, the top four seeds - Frenchtown, Laurel, Billings Central Catholic and Beaverhead County - are automatically through to the quarterfinals.
>>Montana high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 IHSAA football playoffs.
2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:
---
Class AA
First-round matchups
Helena vs. Russell
6 p.m. Friday
Great Falls vs. Butte
6 p.m. Friday
Bozeman vs. Sentinel
6 p.m. Friday
Big Sky vs. Billings Senior
6 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket
---
Class A
First-round matchups
Havre vs. East Helena
6 p.m. Frday
Columbia Falls vs. Corvallis
6 p.m. Friday
Whitefish vs. Bigfork
6 p.m. Friday
Fergus vs. Custer County
6 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSA Class A football bracket
---
Class B
First-round matchups
Red Lodge/Roberts vs. Broadwater
Noon Saturday
Loyala/Sacred Heart vs. Conrad
Noon Saturday
Manhattan vs. Baker
Noon Saturday
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua vs. Lincoln County
Noon Saturday
Malta/Whitewater/Saco vs. Thompson Falls
Noon Saturday
Huntley Project vs. Three Forks
Noon Saturday
Florence/Carlton vs. Fairfield
Noon Saturday
Jefferson vs. Joliet
Noon Saturday
2024 MHSA Class B football bracket
---
* 2024 MHSA 8-man football bracket: Belt, Valley Christian, Fairview, Manhattan Christian are No. 1 seeds.
* 2024 MHSA 6-man football bracket: Bridger, Lincoln, Centerville, Box Elder, Bainville are top seeds.
---