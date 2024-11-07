High School

Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

With Bozeman now eliminated, there will be a new AA champion crowned in the next few weeks

Frenchtown is in the Montana 'A' state playoffs in 2024.
The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs continue this week as all five classifications will be in full swing.

In the largest Class AA classification, the top four seeds - Gallatin, Glacier, Capital and Billings West - will be action. Capital will host Sentinel, which ended Bozeman's championships reign after a 42-19 victory in the opening round.

Also in Class A, the top four seeds - Frenchtown, Laurel, Billings Central Catholic and Beaverhead County - will begin their playoff runs.

>>Montana high school football playoff brackets<<

2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:

---

Class AA

Quarterfinal matchups

Helena vs. Galatin

7 p.m. Friday

Butte vs. Glacier

7 p.m. Friday

Sentinel vs. Capital

7 p.m. Friday

Big Sky vs. Billings West

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket

---

Class A

Quarterfinal matchups

Havre vs. Frenchtown

1 p.m. Saturday

Columbia Falls vs. Laurel

1 p.m. Saturday

Whitefish vs. Billings Central Catholic

7 p.m. Saturday

Fergus vs. Beaverhead County

4 p.m. Saturday

2024 MHSA Class A football bracket

---

Class B

Quarterfinal matchups

Loyala/Sacred Heart vs. Red Lodge

1 p.m. Saturday

Lincoln County vs. Manhattan

1 p.m. Saturday

Three Forks vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco

1 p.m. Saturday

Jefferson vs. Florence/Carlton

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 MHSA Class B football bracket

---

2024 MHSA 8-man football bracket: Belt, Valley Christian, Fairview, Manhattan Christian are No. 1 seeds.

2024 MHSA 6-man football bracket: Bridger, Lincoln, Centerville, Box Elder, Bainville are top seeds.

---

