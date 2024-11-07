Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs continue this week as all five classifications will be in full swing.
In the largest Class AA classification, the top four seeds - Gallatin, Glacier, Capital and Billings West - will be action. Capital will host Sentinel, which ended Bozeman's championships reign after a 42-19 victory in the opening round.
Also in Class A, the top four seeds - Frenchtown, Laurel, Billings Central Catholic and Beaverhead County - will begin their playoff runs.
>>Montana high school football playoff brackets<<
2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:
Class AA
Quarterfinal matchups
Helena vs. Galatin
7 p.m. Friday
Butte vs. Glacier
7 p.m. Friday
Sentinel vs. Capital
7 p.m. Friday
Big Sky vs. Billings West
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket
Class A
Quarterfinal matchups
Havre vs. Frenchtown
1 p.m. Saturday
Columbia Falls vs. Laurel
1 p.m. Saturday
Whitefish vs. Billings Central Catholic
7 p.m. Saturday
Fergus vs. Beaverhead County
4 p.m. Saturday
2024 MHSA Class A football bracket
Class B
Quarterfinal matchups
Loyala/Sacred Heart vs. Red Lodge
1 p.m. Saturday
Lincoln County vs. Manhattan
1 p.m. Saturday
Three Forks vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco
1 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson vs. Florence/Carlton
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 MHSA Class B football bracket
* 2024 MHSA 8-man football bracket: Belt, Valley Christian, Fairview, Manhattan Christian are No. 1 seeds.
* 2024 MHSA 6-man football bracket: Bridger, Lincoln, Centerville, Box Elder, Bainville are top seeds.
