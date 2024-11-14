Montana high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Montana high school football playoffs continue this week as all five classifications are in the final four.
In the largest Class AA classification, the top four seeds - Gallatin, Glacier, Capital and Billings West - all advanced to the state semifinals. Top overall seed Gallatin hosts Glacier on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman.
Also in Class A, two of the top seeds - Frenchtown and Beaverhead County - were upended in the state quarterfinals. Havre handled Frenchtown, 47-30, while Fergus edged Beaverhead County 21-13.
2024 Montana high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Montana high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSA classification:
---
Class AA
Semifinal matchups
Glacier vs. Galatin
7 p.m. Friday, Van Winkle Stadium, Bozeman
Billings West vs. Capital
7 p.m. Friday, Vigilante Stadium, Helena
2024 MHSA Class AA football bracket
---
Class A
Semifinal matchups
Havre vs. Laurel
1 p.m. Saturday
Fergus vs. Billings Central Catholic
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 MHSA Class A football bracket
---
Class B
Semifinal matchups
Manhattan vs. Red Lodge
1 p.m. Saturday
Florence-Carlton vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 MHSA Class B football bracket
---
* 2024 MHSA 8-man football bracket: Belt, Valley Christian, Fairview, Manhattan Christian are No. 1 seeds.
* 2024 MHSA 6-man football bracket: Bridger, Lincoln, Centerville, Box Elder, Bainville are top seeds.
---