High School

Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025

Top four teams enjoyed first-round playoff byes; four ranked teams win their way to quarterfinals

René Ferrán

@ScottieFootball on X

The Montana high school football playoffs kicked off last week, with many of the top teams in the High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings getting first-round byes.

However, No. 8 East Helena might have enjoyed the biggest win of the week, beating Dawson County in the 5-year-old school’s first postseason home game.

Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings – Nov. 3, 2025

1. Billings Central Catholic (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Hamilton, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Rams will open defense of their Class A championship against Hamilton, which defeated Bigfork 46-20 to improve to 8-1 this season.

2. Glacier (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Bozeman, Class AA quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Wolfpack learned their quarterfinal opponent when Bozeman defeated Hellgate 38-7 to improve to 6-4 this season.

3. Laurel (8-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Whitefish, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Locomotives will have their hands full against the Bulldogs,  who are now 7-2 after thrashing Butte Central Catholic 52-6 in their first-round game.

4. Billings West (8-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Great Falls, Class AA quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Eastern Conference champion Golden Bears will face the Bison, who beat Helena 21-14 and enter the matchup 4-5.

5. Manhattan (9-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Joliet 49-22

Next up: vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson, Class B quarterfinals, Nov. 8

The Tigers eased past Joliet to earn a shot at the defending state champion Mustangs.

6. Frenchtown (8-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Fergus, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Southwest Conference champion Broncs will face a Fergus team that had been ranked in the Top 10 for most of the season and beat Sidney 35-13 in the first round.

7. Gallatin (8-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Sentinel, Class AA quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Raptors avoided a rematch of their regular-season finale with Billings Senior when the Spartans romped to a 40-7 first-round win, improving to 7-2 this fall.

8. East Helena (7-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Dawson County 54-22

Next up: at Columbia Falls, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7

The Vigilantes celebrated their first-ever home playoff game with a dominant performance, getting 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns from junior RB Leo Longcake to earn a shot at the Northwest Conference champion Wildcats (5-3).

9. Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (10-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Loyola Sacred Heart/Valley Christian 22-6

Next up: vs. Columbus, Class B quarterfinals, Nov. 8

The Scotties opened the scoring with a 99-yard run by Wyatt Sugg just 2 ½ minutes into the game and went on to improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2014.

10. Three Forks (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Baker 60-22

Next up: vs. Florence-Carlton, Class B quarterfinals, Nov. 8

Junior QB Kanon Reichman accounted for 400 total yards, running for 274 yards and three touchdowns and tossing a 74-yard TD pass to Marcus Pestel, who also had a 43-yard touchdown run.

Dropped out

None

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Montana