Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
The Montana high school football playoffs kicked off last week, with many of the top teams in the High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings getting first-round byes.
However, No. 8 East Helena might have enjoyed the biggest win of the week, beating Dawson County in the 5-year-old school’s first postseason home game.
1. Billings Central Catholic (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Hamilton, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Rams will open defense of their Class A championship against Hamilton, which defeated Bigfork 46-20 to improve to 8-1 this season.
2. Glacier (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Bozeman, Class AA quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Wolfpack learned their quarterfinal opponent when Bozeman defeated Hellgate 38-7 to improve to 6-4 this season.
3. Laurel (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Whitefish, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Locomotives will have their hands full against the Bulldogs, who are now 7-2 after thrashing Butte Central Catholic 52-6 in their first-round game.
4. Billings West (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Great Falls, Class AA quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Eastern Conference champion Golden Bears will face the Bison, who beat Helena 21-14 and enter the matchup 4-5.
5. Manhattan (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Joliet 49-22
Next up: vs. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson, Class B quarterfinals, Nov. 8
The Tigers eased past Joliet to earn a shot at the defending state champion Mustangs.
6. Frenchtown (8-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Fergus, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Southwest Conference champion Broncs will face a Fergus team that had been ranked in the Top 10 for most of the season and beat Sidney 35-13 in the first round.
7. Gallatin (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Sentinel, Class AA quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Raptors avoided a rematch of their regular-season finale with Billings Senior when the Spartans romped to a 40-7 first-round win, improving to 7-2 this fall.
8. East Helena (7-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Dawson County 54-22
Next up: at Columbia Falls, Class A quarterfinals, Nov. 7
The Vigilantes celebrated their first-ever home playoff game with a dominant performance, getting 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns from junior RB Leo Longcake to earn a shot at the Northwest Conference champion Wildcats (5-3).
9. Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Loyola Sacred Heart/Valley Christian 22-6
Next up: vs. Columbus, Class B quarterfinals, Nov. 8
The Scotties opened the scoring with a 99-yard run by Wyatt Sugg just 2 ½ minutes into the game and went on to improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2014.
10. Three Forks (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Baker 60-22
Next up: vs. Florence-Carlton, Class B quarterfinals, Nov. 8
Junior QB Kanon Reichman accounted for 400 total yards, running for 274 yards and three touchdowns and tossing a 74-yard TD pass to Marcus Pestel, who also had a 43-yard touchdown run.
Dropped out
None
–
