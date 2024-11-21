High School

Montana (MHSA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/22/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Montana high school football scores from Week 13, or the championship round of the 2024 state playoffs

Todd Milles

Glacier High School has made the AA football championship game in Montana in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Glacier athletics

The 2024 Montana high school football season reaches the apex of the fall season - the championship round of the state playoffs this weekend.

In the 'AA' bracket, reigning state runner-up Glacier took down top seed Gallatin, 46-27, to become the first program to reach back-to-back championship games since 2023 champion Bozeman did last season.

Led by running back Kobe Dorcheus, the Wolfpack will play Capital, which handed them their only loss (35-14) in October. The Bruins were led by quarterback Merek Mihelish, who passed for three touchdowns, and also was a 100-yard rusher with another score.

In the 'A' tournament, Billings Central Catholic, winner of the Eastern Region, faces league rival Laurel, which placed third this fall. Quarterback Howie Martin leads the way on offense, and the Rams have two capable running backs in Jack Debourg and Ayden Salter.

You can follow all of the MHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Montana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

