Montana (MHSA) high school football scores, live updates (10/24/2024)
The 2024 Montana high school football season has hit the final week of the regular season - with a few crucial games remaining that will decide league championship races.
In 'A' Eastern Region action, the two teams chasing leader Billings Central Catholic - Havre and Fergus - play Friday for at least the No. 2 spot in the league. Meanwhile, the Rams can clinch the title if they defeat Custer County on the road.
You can follow all of the MHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Montana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
MONTANA (MHSA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
