Montana (MHSA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)
The 2024 Montana high school football is continuing to the third round of the state playoffs this weekend.
In the AA bracket, reigning state runner-up Glacier won a wild 49-38 quarterfinal game over Butte, and now takes on overall No. 1 seed Gallatin on Friday in Bozeman. Quarterback Jackson Presley has thrown for 2,279 yards and 21 touchdowns this season for the Wolfpack.
In the A tournament, 2023 state champion Dillon (Beaverhead County) was upset by Fergus, 21-13, in the state quarterfinals. Reigning finalist Columbia Falls was also upended in the same round by Laurel - 35-28.
Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
