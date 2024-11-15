High School

Montana (MHSA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Montana high school football scores from Week 12, or the semifinal round of the 2024 state playoffs

Todd Milles

After a win over Lincoln, Bridger is in the 6-man football semifinals in 2024.
After a win over Lincoln, Bridger is in the 6-man football semifinals in 2024. / Photo by Amy Buessing

The 2024 Montana high school football is continuing to the third round of the state playoffs this weekend.

In the AA bracket, reigning state runner-up Glacier won a wild 49-38 quarterfinal game over Butte, and now takes on overall No. 1 seed Gallatin on Friday in Bozeman. Quarterback Jackson Presley has thrown for 2,279 yards and 21 touchdowns this season for the Wolfpack.

In the A tournament, 2023 state champion Dillon (Beaverhead County) was upset by Fergus, 21-13, in the state quarterfinals. Reigning finalist Columbia Falls was also upended in the same round by Laurel - 35-28.

You can follow all of the MHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Montana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.

---

MONTANA (MHSA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE MONTANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD

CLASS B SCOREBOARD

8-MAN SCOREBOARD

6-MAN SCOREBOARD

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Montana