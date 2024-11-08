Montana (MHSA) high school football scores, live updates (11/8/2024)
The 2024 Montana high school football is continuing to the second round of the state playoffs this weekend.
In the AA bracket, defending state champion Bozeman was eliminated last week by Sentinel. Reigning state runner-up Glacier opens its playoff adventure Friday against Butte - a school it defeated by a 49-14 score in mid-September.
In the A tournament, 2023 state champion Dillon (Beaverhead County) gets going by hosting Fergus. Reigning finalist Columbia Falls travels to Laurel in the state quarterfinals.
You can follow all of the MHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Montana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Montana high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
MONTANA (MHSA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE MONTANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
