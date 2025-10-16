Montana's Top-Ranked Team Faces a Critical Conference Showdown in Penultimate Week of 2205 Season
There are only two weeks left in the high school football regular season in Montana, and High School on SI Montana will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, with conference titles and state playoff berths on the line, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 5 Billings West (6-1) at Bozeman (4-3), Thursday
The Golden Bears can wrap up a share of the Class AA Eastern Division title — their first since 2021 — with a road win over the Hawks, who are fighting to avoid going on the road for the first round of the 12-team playoffs.
West QB Colt Johnson, who threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in its win over Gallatin that put the Bears in pole position in the region standings, is 94-of-159 passing (59.1%) for 1,411 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall.
Sidney (6-1) at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic (7-0), Friday
The Eastern A Conference title will be decided over the next two weeks, with the Rams looking to extend three streaks in this matchup — their region win streak to 15, overall win streak to 20 over the past two seasons, and eight over the Eagles in the all-time series.
The Rams average almost 267 rushing yards per game and are downright egalitarian in their attack, with six backs over 100 yards and none having gained more than senior Ayden Salter’s 430. Senior Layne Alexander is their top scorer with eight rushing touchdowns.
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (7-0) at Conrad (5-2), Friday
The Scotties have won seven in a row over the host Cowboys and would set up a showdown with No. 6 Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson for the Class B North title if they can make it eight straight. Senior QB Khye Gamas has thrown for 785 yards and seven touchdowns and run for 755 yards and 12 scores for the Scotties.
Butte Central Catholic (4-2) at Hamilton (5-1), Friday
Second place in the Southwest A Conference comes down to this matchup. The positive: the winner gets a home game in the first round. The negative: it’ll be in the same quarter of the bracket as the East champion, which very well could be defending state champion Billings Central Catholic. Both teams have lost to No. 8 Frenchtown, although the host Broncs only lost by seven to the conference leader while the Maroons fell 49-7 last week.
Lambert/Richey (6-0) at Garfield County (5-1), Friday
The winner clinches the 6-man East Region title, which would be a huge accomplishment for the Fusion, who’ve already exceeded their win total of a year ago and last won seven games in a season in 2021. However, the Mustangs have won three in a row in the series. No matter what, expect plenty of scoring — Lambert/Richey has the second-highest scoring offense in the 6-man ranks, while Garfield County is No. 4.