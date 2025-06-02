Michigan football commit makes meteoric rise in latest recruiting ranking
The four major recruiting services vary from prospect to prospect, but one thing that most of them agree on is that four-star TE Matt Ludwig is going to be a serious player for Michigan football. In Rivals' updated 2026 recruiting rankings, Ludwig is now ranked as the 121st-ranked prospect in the class -- which is a meteoric 129-spot rise from the last ranking.
Ludwig committed to the Wolverines back on May 20, and he is one of seven prospects currently committed to Michigan. The Billings (MT) TE is considered the 220th-best prospect in the country per the Composite. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect is also the 11th-best TE.
Here was 247Sports' scouting report on Ludwig:
Ludwig is arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade if not longer. He’s a two-way player who focused more on tight end as a junior and that’s where we see him in college as well. He’s a productive player who can dominate as an in-line blocker or as a pass catching receiver down the field. He has the physical traits that translate well to the next level to go with the on-field production. He’s a well built 6-4, 230 pounds with an 80”+ wing span with huge hands and can run. He’s natural with his hands, catches the ball well through contact and has the bounce to jump over linebackers and defensive backs. He has the positional versatility to line up all over the field including as an h-back and shows off the kind of all around game that should allow him to be a real difference maker. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect and someone with a definite NFL ceiling to him.
Other Michigan commits in new Rivals' 250
Out of the other six commits, there were two more ranked in Rivals' new top-250.
Quarterback Brady Smigiel dropped two spots to No. 25, but he still has five-star status on Rivals.
CB Brody Jennings dropped three spots to No. 239 and is a four-star recruit.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking every Big Ten head coach entering the 2025 season: Ryan Day or Dan Lanning?
Michigan football commit on his OV to Miami: 'I don’t know if any other school is topping this official visit'
Michigan football predicted to land electric 2026 WR
Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2025-26 version 1.0
Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon at the top
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson