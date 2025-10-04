High School

Mt. Lebanon Graduate Eli Heidenreich Sets Navy Receiving Record in Win

Heidenreich helped Mt. Lebanon win a state championship as a senior in high school.

Josh Rizzo

Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Eli Heidenreich, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, runs by a diving Air Force Falcons defensive back Houston Hendrix (19) for a first half touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Slowing down Navy senior wide receiver Eli Heidenreich isn't easy. While the Midshipmen aren't typically known for their passing attack, Heidenreich, a 2022 Mt. Lebanon graduate, has a knack for catching the ball that makes option teams want to look his way.

Heidenreich, who had 170 receiving yards in the first four games, set a new Navy record by catching seven passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns Saturday during a 34-31 win over Air Force.

He is the first receiver in Navy history to get more than 200 receiving yards in a game. Heidenreich also tied a Navy record for most touchdown receptions in a game with three, which is also held with five other players, and most receiving touchdowns a career with 14.

Thanks, Dad

Heidenreich ran and jumped in to his dad's arms after catching a 60-yard touchdown pass from Blake Horvath to set the school record. He broke the mark of 179 yards, which was set by Dave King against Notre Dame in 1976 and Rob Taylor against Vanderbilt in 1979.

Heidenreich also set the career touchdown receiving record for Navy. He has 14 in his career. The previous touchdown record was held by former New York Giants standout Phil McConkey and Taylor, who each finished their careers with 13.

Setting a Standard

Heidenreich was part of a Blue Devils team that ruined Saint Joseph's Prep run of state championships. If not for the 2021 Mt. Lebanon team, which went 15-0 and beat the Hawks in the final, 35-17, Saint Joseph's may have a run of state titles going back to 2018.

Heidenreich finished with 54 catches and 1,325 yards during his senior season of high school. He scored 28 touchdowns, including 13 during the postseason.

Finding a place at Navy

Heidenreich caught 19 passes for 382 yards in 2022. He followed that up with 39 catches and 671 yards in 2023.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025