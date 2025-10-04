Mt. Lebanon Graduate Eli Heidenreich Sets Navy Receiving Record in Win
Slowing down Navy senior wide receiver Eli Heidenreich isn't easy. While the Midshipmen aren't typically known for their passing attack, Heidenreich, a 2022 Mt. Lebanon graduate, has a knack for catching the ball that makes option teams want to look his way.
Heidenreich, who had 170 receiving yards in the first four games, set a new Navy record by catching seven passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns Saturday during a 34-31 win over Air Force.
He is the first receiver in Navy history to get more than 200 receiving yards in a game. Heidenreich also tied a Navy record for most touchdown receptions in a game with three, which is also held with five other players, and most receiving touchdowns a career with 14.
Thanks, Dad
Heidenreich ran and jumped in to his dad's arms after catching a 60-yard touchdown pass from Blake Horvath to set the school record. He broke the mark of 179 yards, which was set by Dave King against Notre Dame in 1976 and Rob Taylor against Vanderbilt in 1979.
Heidenreich also set the career touchdown receiving record for Navy. He has 14 in his career. The previous touchdown record was held by former New York Giants standout Phil McConkey and Taylor, who each finished their careers with 13.
Setting a Standard
Heidenreich was part of a Blue Devils team that ruined Saint Joseph's Prep run of state championships. If not for the 2021 Mt. Lebanon team, which went 15-0 and beat the Hawks in the final, 35-17, Saint Joseph's may have a run of state titles going back to 2018.
Heidenreich finished with 54 catches and 1,325 yards during his senior season of high school. He scored 28 touchdowns, including 13 during the postseason.
Finding a place at Navy
Heidenreich caught 19 passes for 382 yards in 2022. He followed that up with 39 catches and 671 yards in 2023.
