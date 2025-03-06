10 states allowing one high school transfer with immediate eligibility; others consider unlimited transfers
A seismic shift could be coming to high school sports across the country, and by the sounds of it, it's already started.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced that a change to the transfer rules in high school athletics is already taking place, essentially granting a student-athlete one free transfer from one high school to another with immediate eligibility.
"... due to legislative mandates or undue external pressure, 10 state associations are now allowing at least one transfer from school to school with immediate eligibility," NFHS CEO Dr. Karissa Neihoff said. "Legislation is at least pending in four other states."
High School on SI is working with the NFHS office to obtain a list of the 10 state associations.
"There's a push in a few states for unlimited transfers in a student's high school career," Dr. Neihoff added.
In the CIF Southern Section, which is the most prominent section in California, there have been 6,366 transfers recorded this 2024-25 season since July.
If a student-athlete makes a valid change of residence (VCR), he or she can transfer schools and be eligible immediately. If there's no VCR, a student-athlete must serve a sit-out period (SOP) which requires sitting out the first half of the season. Each student-athlete gets one SOP.
Could transfer rules be changing in California?
"Transfer rules are cyclical," Southern Section assistant commissioner Thom Simmons said. "When I started in 1997, there was a rule for student-athletes to get one free transfer. But since then, the rule has changed into something else and that has changed into something else again — now here we are talking about it again."
"Transfer rules is a living, breathing thing," Simmons added. "It's always being talked about at the state level."
In Florida, student-athletes (in most cases) can transfer as many times as they want with no impact to eligibility.
"If a student transfers before participating in any school-sponsored athletic activities (including tryouts, conditioning, practices, or interscholastic contests) after the official start date of that sport's season, they may immediately join a team at the new school," the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) states.
The NFHS leaves it up to state associations to govern their membered schools, of course. Nothing NFHS says regarding transfer rules has to be applied by state associations. Only rule adjustments and guidelines as it pertains to athletic competition has to be applied.
MESSAGE FROM NFHS CEO
