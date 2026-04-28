15-Year-Old Cailyn Campbell Surges on Pro Pickleball Tour with First PPA Medal

Cailyn Campbell is the newest junior-aged player making massive strides in professional pickleball. The 15-year-old pickleball pro from Palmetto Bay, Florida is already ranked in the top 50 in mixed doubles, women’s doubles and singles.

Breakthrough Moment on Tour

Last weekend, Cambell won her first Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) pro medal. She and her partner Tina Piznik, who is 45 – 30 years older than Cailyn – won bronze at the Sacramento Open.

“It was a great experience,” Cambell said. “Tina was a great partner. I have been practicing and improving but didn't think I would earn a medal this fast.”

Making History Early

There are only two other female players who have won a PPA Tour medal at only 15 years old: Anna Leigh Waters and Jorja Johnson.

As for Campbell, she’s loving every second of the pickleball journey, and she’s ready to keep going.

“This is a really fun career — I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” said Cambell. “My whole life I wanted to be a professional tennis player. Then I got away from that and didn’t want it anymore. But I couldn’t see myself doing anything other than being an athlete.”

From Tennis to Pickleball

Campbell and her two brothers – Cason and Colbin – all grew up playing tennis. Cambell started playing at the age of four and continued into her teen years, like her siblings. Her oldest brother, Colbin, went on to play men’s tennis in college, whereas Cason has already made a name for himself on the PPA tour as well. For Cailyn, tennis led to a slight burnout, something that pickleball fixed.

“Tennis is a little toxic — girls hate each other after matches,” Campbell joked. “Pickleball is different. Everyone’s nice, you’re friends with everyone. It felt like less pressure than tennis.”

After pursuing a career in tennis, Cailyn Campbell switched to pickleball and fell in love with the sport. | Cindy Campbell

Finding Her Game

Campbell found pickleball through her brother Cason. In her positive, jovial spirit, she joked again, “Well, he needed someone to play with, so my parents said, ‘Will you please just hit with him some?’”

Cason became well-known on tour for his torn-and-tattered, sideways baseball cap, something that he’s worn since he was a kid. Through Cason, Campbell (at first reluctantly) learned the game, and she was hooked.

In fact, in her words, she “fell in love” with the game. After turning pro last year, Campbell has become well-known on tour for her pep and firepower. “I play really aggressive,” Campbell said. “I love all aspects of the game, but my favorite part is probably hand battles and speed-ups.”

“Someone said [Her game] is almost as if she’s a boxer,” her dad Michael said. “It’s the punch of her shot and the impact it gives.”

Personality Sets Her Apart

Despite her hard-hitting play, Campbell is a uniquely calm and happy competitor. Campbell's personality on-court attests to the spirit of pickleball. Often, she’s seen dancing on the court if there’s music playing. If you see videos of her playing, you can catch Campbell bobbing her head or jamming out a bit. As for her mental strategy during play?

“I try not to think about anything,” Campbell said. “If I get down, I pump myself up or distract myself — music in my head, thinking about the beat, anything. No overthinking.”

“She’s definitely developing more of an on-court personality,” Campbell's mom Cindy said, “while staying composed. At her age, a lot of the players are getting upset or screaming, but she always handles herself well.”

“She used to be really quiet on the tennis court,” Michael said, “but pickleball has brought her out of her shell. Maybe she gets a little frustrated in her face, and we can see that as her parents, but she gets a lot of compliments on her ability to stay composed and confident.”

Building a Brand Beyond the Court

For Campbell, this composed, positive attitude on the court is part of something bigger. Just this year, she founded an athletic clothing company called Court Composure. Last weekend at Sacramento, she handed out hoodies from the first batch.

Cailyn Campbell models a sweatshirt from her Court Composure apparel company, founded earlier this year. | Cindy Campbell

“It’s for all court sports,” Campbell said. “So far, we have inspirational sayings on hoodies, talking about the importance of patience and staying calm, apparel for composed athletes.”

Balancing School and Business

Getting to be homeschooled has proved to be not only an asset to her pickleball, letting her get to spend more time on court but also get to develop her own company.

“Our homeschooling is pretty eclectic—we create the curriculum ourselves. When we travel, we adapt—sometimes learning in the car, then catching up at home,” Cindy said. “So, for part of her homeschool, she gets to work on this company and learn how to be an entrepreneur – the design, the messaging, everything.”

A Regimented Life

Despite getting a little more flexibility from homeschooling, Campbell's life is incredibly regimented compared to the average 15-year-old. From hydration to a strict diet and early bedtime, Campbell is learning day-by-day and becoming a more mature athlete. During non-tournament times, she drills twice a day, does schoolwork in between those sessions, and squeezes in time for working out, eating, and resting.

More Than Just Results

Yet, her parents–Cindy and Michael Campbell–make sure that the professional pickleball journey isn’t just about medals. For the Campbell clan, part of the joy of pickleball is getting to experience the destinations and environments.

“If she loses, it’s kind of like, ‘okay, we don't have to pack our bags and jump out of here,’” Cindy said, “Instead, we see if there's something cool in the area or go watch a friend compete. In Utah, we found a waterfall hike.”

Experience Through Travel

Another experiential part of the game for Campbell is Major League Pickleball (MLP). Playing for the SoCal Hard Eights, Campbell and her partner Jalina Ingram debuted as the youngest team in the league. Campbell will be playing MLP again this year for the Hard Eights.

“MLP last year was tons of fun,” Campbell said. “My team had the best energy. I’m really excited for this year.”

Looking Ahead

As Campbell plays in Atlanta this week, she’s ready for what comes next, posting on her Instagram, “I’m more motivated than ever to keep pushing!”