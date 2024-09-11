High School

20 of the NFL's best 40 players weren't top recruits out of high school

Half of nfl.com's list of the top 40 pro football players were 3-star recruits or lower out of high school

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Brock Purdy has become the poster child as the NFL's ultimate unsung star since rising from Mr. Irrelevant to Pro Bowl quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers.

But among nfl.com's top-40-ranked NFL players in 2024, Purdy isn't the biggest rags-to-riches story when it comes to his ranking as a high school recruit vs. where he is now.

Purdy left Perry High School (Arizona) as a three-star prospect, but two of those top 40 players entered the college game from high school football unranked in the recruiting world.

Those two are Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (Modesto Central Catholic High School in California) and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (Wenonah High School in Alabama).

A fractured foot will force Bland to miss at least the Cowboys' first four games in 2024 as he looks to improve upon his Pro Bowl season in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio) is the top-ranked former two-star recruit in the NFL.

Here are the 20 NFL players ranked in the top 40 who left high school as three-star recruits or lower, according to Rivals.com:

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 4 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Whitehouse High School (Texas) in Class of 2014

2. Trent Williams, OL, San Francisco 49ers (No. 7 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Longview High School (Texas) in Class of 2006

3. TJ Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 8 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Pewaukee High School (Wisconsin) in Class of 2013

4. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Cleveland Heights High School (Ohio) in Class of 2008

5. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 10 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas) in Class of 2015

6. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (No. 12 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Firebaugh High School (California) in Class of 2014

7. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (No. 14 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Norman High School (Oklahoma) in Class of 2012

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (No. 16 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Haughton High School (Louisiana) in Class of 2011

9. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (No. 18 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Destrehan High School (Louisiana) in Class of 2017

10. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 26 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Ball High School (Texas) in Class of 2011

11. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (No. 28 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Perry High School (Arizona) in Class of 2018

12. Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 29 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Fort Pierce Westwood High School (Florida) in Class of 2009

13. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers (No. 30 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Chapman High School (South Carolina) in Class of 2014

14. DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas Cowboys (No. 31 overall)

Unranked recruit out of Modesto Central Catholic High School (California) in Class of 2017

15. Quincy Williams, LB, New York Jets (No. 32 overall)

Unranked recruit out of Wenonah High School (Alabama) in Class of 2014

16. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers (No. 34 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Bakersfield Liberty High School (California) in Class of 2016

17. Josh Hines-Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 35 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Montclair High School (New Jersey) in Class of 2015

18. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets (No. 38 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Detroit King High School (Michigan) in Class of 2019

19. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 39 overall)

Three-star recruit out of Athens High School (Ohio) in Class of 2015

20. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 40 overall)

Two-star recruit out of Palo Alto High School (California) in Class of 2011

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

