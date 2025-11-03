2025 High School Boys Soccer All-America Game Rosters Announced
Forty-one of the nation's elite boys high school soccer players from fall-playing states and five of the nation's elite coaches will take part in the 15th Annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 13, at Wando High School in Charleston, S.C.
The selected players are seniors who have completed their high school soccer careers and represented their high school teams during the fall season. These players have achieved many regional and national awards and will attend some of the top universities across the country.
The participants will arrive in South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 11, to participate in team training and activities.
EAST
Name, High School (State), College Commitment
Gavin Baer, Suffield Academy (Conn.), Northwestern
Landon Beckman, Archbishop Curley (Md.), Loyola (Md)
David Cho, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), Marshall
Micaiah Clarke, Phelps School (Pa.), undecided
Danel Esprit, Berkshire School (Mass.), Penn State
Jeremie Kasongo, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), undecided
Vincent Levasseur, Taft School (Conn.), UC Irvine
Emmanuel Marmalejo, Berkshire School (Mass.), Georgetown
Noah Moodey, Northwood School (N.Y.), undecided
Tziyon Morris, Northwood School (N.Y.), undecided
Anthony Novello, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.), undecided
Oscar Pearman, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), undecided
Charles Pons, Milton Academy (Mass.), Boston College
Lex Radosavljevic, Seneca Valley (Pa.), undecided
Miguel Romero, Olathe West (Kan.), undecided
George Sapna, Sussex Academy (Del.), undecided
Trevor Steele, Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.), Notre Dame
Chris Swanson, Roman Catholic (Pa.), undecided
Mamadou Tall, Kiski School (Pa.), Pittsburgh
David Villavicencio, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Furman
Maddox Ward, McDonogh School (Md.), undecided
East Coaches: Jim Burstein, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) and Brandon Quaranta, McDonogh School (Md.)
WEST
Name, High School (State), College Commitment
Marshall DeGraff, Plainfield Central (Ill.), Bowling Green
Emre Evran, Brookfield East (Wis.), undecided
Gavin Flickinger, Coronado (Nev.), Fordham
Cohen Havill, Evansville Memorial (Ind.), undecided
Samuel Hess, Naperville North (Ill.), Indiana
Daniel Kadiu, Troy Athens (Mich.), Detroit Mercy
Moses Kamara, Armstrong (Minn.), undecided
Anthony Marziliano, Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.), undecided
Jakob Methvin, Battle Mountain (Colo.), undecided
Josh Pedersen, Naperville North (Ill.), Bowling Green
Domenic Ruggiero, St. Ignatius (Ohio), undecided
Henry Sanders, St. Louis University High (Mo.), undecided
Marlon Seahorn Jr, Kennedy (Minn.), undecided
Londen Sears, New Albany (Ohio), Akron
Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Denver
Ryan Sullivan, St. Charles Prep (Ohio), Ohio State
Sam Trivisonno, St. Ignatius (Ohio), Ohio State
Thomas Weinrich, Louisville Collegiate (Ky.), undecided
Asende Welongo, Rockhurst Jesuit (Mo.), undecided
Dylan Willingham, Washburn Rural (Kan.), Nebraska Omaha
West Coaches: Dustin Barton, Coronado (Nev.), Chad Wozniak, Louisville Collegiate (Ky.)
Goalkeeper Coach: Paul Cushing, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.)