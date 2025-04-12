4-star wing Jasir Rencher picks Washington after Buzz Williams leaves for Maryland
San Francisco Riordan 6-foot-6 senior Jasir Rencher, known for his ability to shoot, leap and defend, can also change directions on a dime.
The do-everything wing, a four-star forward recruit and first-team All-California selection, was forced to pivot quickly last week after Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams took a job at Maryland.
A Texas A&M signee who committed to the Aggies on Oct. 3 was freed from his letter of intent and Friday announced on Twitter than he's staying on the West Coast and headed to the University of Washington.
According to 247Sports, the move lands the Huskies' 2025 Class to No. 5 in the nation as Rencher joins three more 4-star recruits, Prolific Prep power forward Niko Bundalo, Utah Prep point guard JJ Mandaquit and Oak Hill Academy shooting guard Courtland Muldrew, all signees, for the Huskies in 2025-26.
That's almost a complete team right there with all four players at different spots.
Rencher led the Crusaders to a 29-2 season and first Northern California Open Division championship before losing in the state title game to Roosevelt of Eastvale. Rencher had 22 points in that game and finished with averages of 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
His team was balanced and loaded, with an average margin-of-victory in league play at more than 37. He didn't need to score, but when asked to he could, like a 33-point barrage against Mitty when he made a West Catholic Athletic League record nine three-pointers.
That was the second most memorable part of that effort, recalled head coach Joey Curtin.
“He had a couple of jaw-dropping dunks that night,” he said. “One I’ll never forget was him twirling 360 degrees in the air and sending it down with one hand. He’s a high-flyer for sure.”
Throw in the fact he's a lock-down defender — he was the High School On SI's Northern California Defensive Player of the Year — and the Huskies are getting the complete package.
He was picked as the San Francisco Chronicle's Player of the Year. Curtin, who coached him all four years at Riordan, thinks the Huskies are getting a potential NBA player.
There was speculation he would follow Williams to Maryland, but Rencher picked Washington instead. He'll join second year coach Danny Sprinkle who led Washington to a 13-18 record in 2024-25 and 4-16 in conference play.
Curtin thinks Rencher is a perfect player to help turn around those losing records.
“He’s just a very positive person,” Curtin said. "He’s always got a smile on his face. Even if he had a bad practice or game, he’d come back the next day in a positive frame of mind.”