All-CIF 2025 NorCal boys basketball team by High School On SI: Tounde Yessoufoues is Player of the Year
High School On SI, which is the high school sports arm for Sports Illustrated, has compiled an All-CIF Northern California boys basketball team that encompasses the top players from the CIF Central, Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin and Northern sections from the 2024-25 season.
The team is highlighted by Player, Defensive, Offensive, Breakout, Newcomer, Freshman and Coach of the Year honors.
Last year's 2024 Player of the Year was Tounde Yessoufou of St. Joseph of Santa Maria.
The following team is a representation of NorCal's best players that takes into consideration value to their respective team, performance, participation, team accolades, and level of competition.
The All-CIF NorCal team consists of seven yearly awards, a 1st Team (15) and 2nd Team (35).
2025 YEARLY AWARDS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph, Sr.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior forward left a remarkable mark during his four-year career at the small private school located in Santa Maria. The native of Benin, Yessoufou came to the Santa Barbara County city with a greater love for soccer than the hardwood, but he left as California's greatest career scorer with 3,659 points, bettering the mark of previous record-holder DeMarcus Nelson (3,462), according to Cal-Hi Sports.
The Baylor signee and McDonald's All-American finished off a remarkably consistent career by averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game, which just about matched his career averages of 28.8, 10.3 and 3.0. He shot 56% a notch below his career mark of 57%.
Most important, he led his team to another 30-win season at 31-2 to go along with 27-4 as a freshman, 28-7 as a sophomore and 31-4 as a junior. All told that was 117 wins against just 17 losses in his brilliant career. The Knights finished fourth in the final High School On SI California rankings after a tough 66-64 loss to Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks in the regional semifinal. Yessoufou went out with a bang with 38 points and 10 rebounds.
Sheer class and grace, when Yessoufou broke Nelson's record which stood more than 20 years, he shared the record with teammates and articulated himself eloquently, especially for a lad who arrived four years earlier not knowing the language.
“This is a team award,” he said with a thick, beautiful Benin accent. “When you play basketball you don’t play by yourself. You play with five people and today it felt like there were all 20 of us. I feel like that award I give to all of us because we shared some bad moments, we share good moments, but at the end of the day we all battle together.
“Yes, it’s my name on the record, but I feel like it’s for all of us.”
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jorell Clark (Palo Alto)
For a team that's used to scoring in the 40s, the explosive 6-1 guard somehow found a way to score 25.0 per game. With an ability to simply jump shoot over every defender he faced, the senior guard made 285 baskets in 601 attempts for the 25-6 Vikings.
He scored more than 30 points nine times and hit the 40 plateau twice while finishing his career with a 39-point explosion in a 70-65 loss to King's Academy in the Northern California Division 2 semifinal. A three-level scorer, Clark made 44 three-pointers and was fouled often driving to the hoop, while connecting on 161 of 207 free throws (78 percent).
Clark is the son of Stanford director of track and field, J.J. Clark.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jasir Rencher (Riordan)
This could raise eyebrows because Rencher was the leading scorer for the Northern California Open Division champions at nearly 15 points per game. He also was assigned, as he was all year, to guard the best player on the other team, in the state finals, in this case Brayden Burries of Roosevelt. And on this night, the Southern California Player of the Year was unstoppable, while scoring 44 points in an 80-60 victory.
But make no mistake, the 6-6 Rencher, who has signed to Texas A&M and very much conisdered an NBA prospect, is tremendous on the defensive end. He guarded 1-5, according to coach Joey Curtin, and in the NorCal final, he limited Oklahoma bound 6-7 wing Alec Blair to 6-of-16 from the floor in the NorCal finals.
Known better on social media for his remarkable high-flying dunks — he also set a West Catholic Athletic League record with nine three-pointers (33 pointers) in a victory over Mitty — Rencher led a defense that allowed 43 points per game heading into the state finals. "The kid is a jewel," Curtin said. "Amazingly versatile, could guard 1-5 and our leading scorer. Unique combination."
BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Conor Maguire (International of San Francisco)
You score 63 points in a game, no matter the level, and you're gonna get noticed. And make a North Coast Section record 14 three-pointers. Maguire did all that for tiny International, a Bay Counties League K-12 school, during a 105-55 win over Drew on Senior Night.
But Maguire, also the BCL's soccer Player of the Year during the fall, was no one hit wonder. He went on to lead the Jaguars to a California (CIF) State Division 5 title by scoring 32 points in a 71-52 win over Diamond Ranch-Pomona at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
A four-year starter, Maguire was well known around San Francisco's small private league but it wasn't until he busted loose for 63, a school record by more than 20 points, did his name become known. He cemented it with his playoff run and championship-game performance which didn't include a single three-pointer. He drove to the hoop and made his free throws. He added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
"He's the best leader I've ever coached," International coach Paul Cortes said. "His pride and passion is unmatched. His ability to put the team on his back over and over again was uncanny. In big moments, Conor was always going to be at his best."
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Semetri Carr, Redwood, Sr.
No newcomer to the Marin County Athletic League, but first-year player to the Giants, 6-1 point guard Semetri Carr was one of the most dominant players in Northern California. The Cal-bound standout averaged well over 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Giants (22-8) to a MCAL league title, into the NCS D1 semifinals and a spot in the Northern California Division 1 playoffs.
Perhaps his most dominating performance came in the NCS D1 quarterfinal win over Acalanes 62-52 when Carr broke loose for 21 points in the fourth quarter alone to finish with 41 points and 10 rebounds.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Devaughn Dorrough, Monterey Trail
There were a lot of good freshman basketball players in Northern California in 2025. But none did more on both sides of the court than 6-7, 200-pound Devaughtn Dorrough of Monterey Trail in Elk Grove.
The Sac-Joaquin Section standout was a model of consistency, scoring in double figures in 26 of 30 games while scoring at a 16.1 average while shooting a blistering 61 percent (189 of 312) and pulling down 9.0 rebounds per game. He also blocked 1.4 shots per game.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tim Kelly, Jesuit
It was called the greatest team championship in the 63-year history of Jesuit of Carmichael and it was finished off with a masterpiece, a 66-53 win over Chattsworth in the California (CIF) Division 2 championship game in front of the hometown crowd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kelly said after the game that it wasn't the coaching but "executing a game plan is these guys' superpower."
He led the Marauders to the program's first state championship and it came after losing a bitter SJS championship game at the buzzer.
ALL-CIF NORCAL 1ST TEAM
(Name, School, Year, College [if committed])
Alec Blair, De La Salle, Sr. (Oklahoma)
20.5 ppg, 8.8rpg, 4.9 apg; EBAL Player of the Year
ArDarius Grayson, Oakland Tech, Jr. (Weber State)
17.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 7.3 apg, 2.6 spg; OAL POY
Kellen Hampton, Moreau Catholic, Sr. (Pacific)
20.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 60% shooting; MVAL POY
Andrew Hilman, Riordan, Jr.
12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, All-WCAL
Demarco Hunter, Santa Cruz, Jr.
25.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg, SCCL POY
Luke Isaak, San Ramon Valley, Sr. (UC Irvine)
17.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, All-EBAL first team
Lucas Lau, University, Jr.
22.1 ppg, 6.2 apg, 64% on 2s, 35% on 3s, 79% on FTs
Mark Lavrenov, Rocklin, Sr. (Sacramento State)
23.4 ppg, 12.2 rpg, Sac Bee Player of the Year
Anthony Moore, Lincoln-Stockton, Sr. (Weber State)
17.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.9 apg; All-Tri-City Athletic League
Elias Obenyah, Salesian-Richmond, Jr.
15.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.1 spg; All-TCAL Rock
Carlton Perrilliat, Salesian-Richmond, Jr.
16.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 spg; All-TCAL Rock
Julius Price, St. Joseph, Jr.
18.4 ppg, 6.0 apg, 1.8 apg, 54% shooting
Asher Schroeder, Jesuit, Sr.
17.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, Sac Bee Large School POY
Jalen Stokes, Dougherty Valley, Sr. (Davis)
21 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1st team All-EBAL
Gavin Sykes, Modesto Christian, Sr. (Long Beach State)
22.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, Tri-City Athletic League POY
ALL-CIF NORCAL 2ND TEAM
Isaiah Ackerman, Aptos, Sr.
Cameron Anderson, Dublin, Jr.
David Balogun, De La Salle, Sr.
Daniel Bibioff, Kerman, Sr.
Warren Blut, Carmel, Sr.
Scotty Brennan, Los Gatos, Sr.
Romello Bruhn, Woodland Christian, Jr.
Ryder Bush, Riordan, Sr.
Will Corbett, Bellarmine, Jr.
Nes Emeneke, Riordan, Sr.
Dalen Felder, Bullard, Jr.
Gabe Gutierrez, Bakersfield Christian, Sr.
Grayson Jalal, Mitty, Sr.
Jaiden Jones, Dublin, Jr.
Loukas Jones, Clovis North, Sr.
Myles Jones, Modesto Christian, Jr.
Antonio Kellogg Jr., Ygnacio Valley, Sr.
Karan Kolappa, King's Academy, Sr.
Tatum Kurpinsky, Cardinal Newman, Sr.
Darrion Lilly, Weston Ranch, Sr.
Donez, Lindsey, Lincoln-Stockton, Sr.
Zion Moore, Alameda, Sr.
Julius Olenrewaju, San Joaquin Memorial, Sr.
Elijah Perryman, Clayton Valley Charter, Sr.
Julius Price, St. Joseph, Jr.
Chase Rawlins, Folsom, Sr.
Aiden Rollins, Franklin, Jr.
Conner Sheets, Buchanan, Sr.
Connor Sheridan, Portola, Jr.
DJ Stickman, Clovis West, Sr.
Sommari Tanner, Lincoln-SF, Sr.
Jaylen Valdez, Destiny Christian, Sr.,
Andrew Vixon, Liberty, Sr.
Dane Wallace, California, Sr.
Raymond Whitley, St. Ignatius, Jr.
