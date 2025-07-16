4 Things We Learned: USA Rolls Past China to Reach U19 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals
The USA U19 women’s basketball team continued its dominant run at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, crushing China 122-57 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday in Brno, Czechia. The win marked the Americans’ 25th consecutive victory in U19 World Cup play and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals.
Here are four key takeaways from the blowout win:
1. Team USA Is a Scoring Machine
Scoring 122 points against China, the U.S. hit the 100-point mark for the third time in four games. With an average of 112.3 points per game, Team USA leads the tournament in scoring and has posted three of the top 10 highest single-game scoring totals in U19 history—including 134 vs. Korea and 122 vs. China.
The offense is firing on all cylinders:
- 53.8% shooting from the field
- 27.8 assists per game
- 55.0 points per game from the bench
- 35.0 fast break points per game
2. Defense Remains Elite
Despite giving up their highest point total of the tournament, the Americans suffocated China defensively:
- 26 turnovers forced, resulting in 38 points
- 20 steals and 7 blocked shots
- China was held to 19-of-64 shooting (29.7%)
- No opponent has scored 20 points in a single quarter this tournament
USA leads all teams in points allowed per game (49.8) and points off turnovers (41.3).
3. Stars Stepping Up—and Sharing the Spotlight
Sienna Betts recorded her third straight double-double, dropping 21 points and 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. She was one of six players in double figures for the red, white, and blue.
Other standouts:
- Jazzy Davidson had a 13-point second quarter and finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds in just under 16 minutes.
- Saniyah Hall (19 pts), Kate Harpring (15), Jerzy Robinson (13), and Addison Bjorn (11) all contributed in the scoring column.
4. The Streak Rolls On
With the win, the United States improved to 104-13 all-time in U19 World Cup play and extended its winning streak to 25 games, tying its previous record set between 2011 and 2017.
The USA also improved to 9-0 all-time against China in U19 play.
What’s Next?
The USA (4-0) advances to the quarterfinals on Friday, where they’ll face the winner of host Czechia vs. France. A win would put them two games away from another U19 World Cup title—and possibly a new all-time winning streak record.