5-star women's basketball recruit, Jazzy Davidson, commits to USC
Five-star women's basketball recruit Jazzy Davidson committed to USC on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania. The Clackamas High School star is the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2025, according to ESPN.
Davidson was named to High School on SI's Oregon Class 6A girls basketball all-tournament team in 2024.
As of January, Davidson was considering USC, UCLA, Stanford, Duke, South Carolina, LSU, TCU and Texas.
But Davison eventually cut that list down to USC, UCLA, Duke, South Carolina, TCU and Texas in June, according to On3.
Davidson will join Juju Watkins, who was the top high school recruit in the country in 2023. Watkins set the all-time national scoring record by a freshman with 920 points.
“Jazzy’s a very down-to-earth kid,” Clackamas head coach Korey Landolt told KOIN 6. “With all of her talents and all the skills and all the hard work that she puts into her game, she’s still Jazzy.”
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X