6 Takeaways from USA Basketball’s Gold Medal Performance at FIBA U-17 Men’s World Cup

USA Basketball’s level of dominance in the FIBA U-17 Men’s World Cup has been unmatched since the tournament’s inception in 2010.

That continued when Team USA defeated Serbia, 107-81, in the 2026 gold medal game on Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Americans went 7-0 to grab the tournament crown.

“It’s just special,” USA head coach Scott Fitch said via USA Basketball. “You stand on the podium, and you hear the anthem played and you know you finally did it, you accomplished what you came here for. Just an unbelievable feeling.”

Team USA not only secured its eighth straight FIBA U-17 World Cup title, it also reeled in some special moments throughout the tournament.

Americans break record from beyond the arc

Team USA broke the record for most 3-pointers made at the FIBA U-17 World Cup with 77. The previous mark was 73 by USA’s 2010 squad.

The Americans’ best performance came against Japan on June 28 during the group phase. Team USA shot 16-of-31 (51.6%) from three-point range against Team Japan.

AJ Williams, a star player out of Eagles Landing Christian (GA), was 5-of-6 from three to go with his 25-point performance. Williams also had seven rebounds and two steals in that game.

Team USA’s MVP puts on a show

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, a five-star recruit out of St. Petersburg (FL) and the son of ex-Portland Trail Blazers center Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje, was named the MVP of the World Cup.

Boumtje-Boumtje set the record for rebounds in a tournament with 76, including 15 in Sunday’s gold medal game. He surpassed the record of 70 that was previously held by former USA Basketball standouts Cooper Flagg (2022) and Justice Winslow (2012).

“I feel really great, really proud of this team for coming together so quickly and making it work and just dominating the competition every time,” Boumtje Boumtje said. “I got the MVP on top, too, which shows the hard work I put in and everything I do.”

The five-star recruit and Duke commit averaged 19.6 points and a tournament-best 10.9 rebounds through seven games. Boumtje-Boumtje’s best game was when he notched 31 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for Team versus Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals on July 3.

Boumtje-Boumtje recorded three double-doubles between the quarterfinals and the gold medal game. The FC Barcelona star also shot 88% at the free-throw line and 59.8% from the field in the tournament.

Black racks up assists

Beckham Black, a World Cup All-Star Five selection alongside Boumtje Boumtje, racked up 58 assists in the tournament. Black came up an assist short of Quinn Cook’s record of 59 in the 2010 World Cup.

Black finished with a team-best 8.3 assists per game. The Duncanville (TX) native and five-star recruit tallied 10-or-more assists in three tournament games, including 12 against Puerto Rico.

The brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black also averaged 12.3 points a game. He had 23 points against France on June 27 and 19 versus Japan.

Rosser guides USA in gold medal game

CJ Rosser scored 23 points in Sunday’s gold medal game. It’s the third time that the Rocky Mount (NC) native and five-star prospect had 20-or-more points.

Rosser had 22 points against Italy on June 30 and 20 versus Cameroon on July 1. The Southeastern Prep (FL) standout went to average 16.4 points a game.

On top of the world

Team USA’s level of competition at the World Cup was above and beyond. The squad averaged more than 125 points per game and had a 50.3 point differential.

The Americans also improved to 58-0 at the tournament.

“I’m just so happy for the kids and so proud of them,” Fitch said. “They played the right way, the chemistry was great and they were fun to coach. They just couldn't have had a better ride.”

Serbia’s star player by the numbers

Serbia’s Nikola Kusturica scored a game-high 37 points in the gold medal game against Team USA. Kusturica shot 39.1% from the field and was 17-of-22 at the free throw line in the contest.

Kusturica averaged 24.6 points through seven games for Serbia, and had a 46.8 field-goal percentage for the tournament.

The projected 2028 NBA lottery pick racked up 30 points in a 101-78 win over Lithuania in the quarterfinals on July 3.