Why Folarin Balogun Playing for USMNT vs. Belgium Is Such a Big Deal

U.S. men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun is now available to play in the World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday night.

The shocking turn of events, elicited by FIFA’s late decision to suspend Balogun’s round of 32 red card for a probationary period of one year, has been met with a wide array of strong reactions, including ecstasy from U.S. fans and fury from Belgium’s federation. But, why?

It’s not just FIFA’s rare—and rather vague—revoking of a red card one day before kickoff, nor President Donald Trump’s involvement in the matter, that has caused this situation to break the internet. It is also Balogun’s very real ability to change the course of the match and secure the U.S. a historic place in the quarterfinals.

In his World Cup debut, the 25-year-old has quickly established himself as the USMNT’s X-factor, all the while winning the hearts of the American people. Here is why Balogun’s availability is such a big deal for the USMNT.

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Presence in the Final Third

Balogun frustrates center backs to no end. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Balogun has scored three times this summer in as many outings. In other words, he is ridiculously consistent in front of the net—a trait he carried over from his club season, where he notched 19 goals in just 43 games for French side AS Monaco, including eight-consecutive this spring.

Not only consistent, Balogun is clinical. He took just four shots against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week and still found the back of the net. In the World Cup opener against Paraguay, he took just five shots and scored twice. He makes the most of his chances.

The goals in both of those matches came just minutes after he had already found the back of the net but was subsequently ruled offsides. This fact proves three things. One, albeit eager, he should probably watch his line a little bit better. More importantly, two, he creates momentum and then capitalizes on it, and three, he is deeply vengeful. All important characteristics in the man up top.

The striker also does what every talented striker should do: wreak havoc. He may be 5'10", but he was muscling Australia and Bosnia’s behemoth center backs as if he was likewise well over six-feet. He frustrates—and thus wears down—defenders with his explosive movements and his willingness to use his body. In fact, he annoyed Australian 6'6" center back Harry Souttar so much that Souttar actually wrapped his lanky arms around Balogun’s chest—practically twice around—just to get him out of the way. It was a similar case of physicality against Bosnia’s 6'2" center back Tarik Muharemovic that ultimately saw Balogun receive the controversial red card.

Balgoun should obviously aim to stay away from endangering his opponents, but his physicality, in general, is something to be celebrated.

Belgium Unprepared, USMNT Fired Up

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia was expecting to face a Balogun-less USMNT. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The news of FIFA’s red card reversal came just over 24 hours before Belgium and the USMNT are due to take the pitch.

Following the referee’s initial decision on Wednesday to suspend Balogun for one game, the Red Devils had over three full days to tactically prepare for what they knew to be a Balogun-less opponent.

They likely anticipated facing Balogun’s back-up, Ricardo Pepi, who, still talented, is less consistent in front of the net and is also known for his defensive shortcomings. Perhaps Belgium also made formational and personnel decisions based on the knowledge that the U.S. would be without its star striker. If so, all of that planning now goes out the window.

Meanwhile, the USMNT can easily slide back into the 4-2-3-1 formation that brought it success against Bosnia, or it can still choose to switch to a 3-5-2 formation. Balogun is comfortable playing in either, and the team has employed both already this summer.

Pre-match plans aside, the sudden turn of events may rattle Belgium’s players and distract them from the task at hand. FIFA’s decision has certainly infuriated the Royal Belgian Football Association, who posted a heated official statement, stating it was “astonished” by the reversal.

For the USMNT players, though, the news has only served to fire them up even more ahead of the match. “Just super excited obviously,” star winger Christian Pulisic said after learning the news. “Just happy for him. He deserves to be here, and he’s had such a good tournament. After such a harsh ruling, it is just great to have him back.”

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