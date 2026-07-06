How FIFA Used the ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Rule’ to Benefit USMNT, Folarin Balogun

FIFA made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Sunday following its decision to allow Folarin Balogun to play for the USMNT in its round of 16 match against Belgium.

After being controversially sent off for a foul on Tarik Muharemović in the round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the American striker was set to miss the upcoming game against Belgium due to a one-match suspension.

However, much to the amazement of many, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee decided to suspend the 25-year-old’s ban for an entire year, allowing him to play in the critical knockout match. If the USMNT beat Belgium, they will reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

It’s been revealed that the White House were in contact with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, asking him to review the red card, and U.S. President Donald Trump has subsequently thanked the governing body following its decision to allow Balogun to play at Lumen Field on Monday.

But FIFA’s decision is not unprecedented. In fact, similar action was taken last November when assessing Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in a World Cup qualifier, which was set to rule him out of the opening two matches of this summer’s tournament.

How FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee Works

FIFA has performed a U-turn. | Michael Buholzer/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee is a judicial body which is tasked with enforcing the governing body’s Disciplinary Code. This includes rescinding, upholding or extending player suspensions in FIFA competitions.

“The committee shall act in accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code. It shall take its decisions in the presence of at least three members. In special cases, the chairman may decide alone,” reads FIFA’s official website.

“The Disciplinary Committee pronounces the sanctions described in the FIFA Statutes and the FIFA Disciplinary Code on member associations, clubs, officials, players, intermediaries and licensed match agents.”

FIFA had previously stated that a red card suspension couldn‘t be appealed at the World Cup, but has since performed a remarkable U-turn.

Article 27 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code states that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

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How Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Has Impacted the USMNT

FIFA made a rod for its own back by suspending Ronaldo’s suspension. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Back in November, Ronaldo was sent off for Portugal during a World cup qualification defeat to the Republic of Ireland. The international captain clearly aimed an elbow at Dara O’Shea which earned him a straight red card. Under FIFA’s own regulations, a dismissal for violent conduct should have seen Ronaldo banned for Portugal’s subsequent three competitive fixtures.

Given that was the nation’s penultimate qualifier, Ronaldo would therefore have been suspended for the final match of qualification and Portugal’s first two World Cup group games. However, this is where FIFA intervened.

Ronaldo sat out Portugal’s next game against Armenia before the second and third matches of his ban was suspended for a year. FIFA explained that the fact this was the veteran’s first red card in 225 senior internationals proved to be a decisive factor in his reprieve.

This leniency for Ronaldo reminded the world that FIFA have full autonomy when it comes to dishing out their own punishments, but it was not a unique case. France center back Laurent Koscielny (2014), Croatian forward Mario Mandžukić (2014) and the Netherlands’ Phillip Cocu (2006) all had bans which would have bled into World Cup play suspended in recent years.

Why Balogun’s Red Card Reprieve Is Even Worse

Folarin Balogun (left) ended the game early. | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s special treatment was met by many with a disappointed shrug. Balogun’s red card reprieve has inspired much more vociferous fervor for a number of reasons.

To begin with, the decision has come in the middle of the tournament, rather than before the competition has begun. Unlike Ronaldo, Balogun could perhaps feel aggrieved for his dismissal in the first place—it did appear to be an unfortunate landing rather than a malicious stamp—but the way FIFA have gone about the process is the source of the greatest rancor.

President Trump’s involvement naturally muddies the waters of sporting justice—how can it look like anything other than overt political influence from the co-host?—and FIFA have failed to clear anything up by refusing to offer an explanation.

At least Ronaldo could hide behind the flimsy excuse of being a first-time offender. Quite why Balogun has been given a second chance is anyone’s best guess.

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