Aaliyah Chavez one-on-one interview with High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero (video)
Media darling. Influencer. Golden child. Celebrity. Super star.
Such titles get bandied about more frequently these days. And the age requirement seems to get younger by the reel. Especially around the athletic arena.
The latest in high school sports circles is Aaliyah Chavez, an 18-year-old point guard from West Texas who has either caught or caused the media fever by setting ablaze high school basketball gyms that were never considered hoop hotbeds.
The 5-foot-10 point guard finished her high school career at Monterey in Lubbock with 4,796 points over four seasons along with 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals in 150 games, 128 of which were victorious.
Fittingly, poetically, she won her last game, a 64-35 Texas 5A Division II romp over Liberty Hill to win the school’s first state title in 44 years. Doubled and even tripled teamed at times, Chavez finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. It was well off her 34.5 scoring average, but spot on her ultimate goal of winning that ever elusive state crown.
“It was incredible because it was with a special group of kids I’ve been playing with since like the seventh grade,” she told High School on SI’s Myckena Guerrero in a one-on-one interview (see it below) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, site of the 2025 McDonald’s All America Games. “And this being my last year ending it with a championship means a lot.”
All of it means so much to Chavez because of her unique route to stardom, a Hispanic girl with little to no athletic ability according to her father and trainer, to outwork all her peers and earn the unlikely title of No. 1 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2025.
Guerrero had four minutes to hit the major points with the classes’ true media darlings/golden child/celebrity, a role she accepts gladly if it paves the way for all kids with a dream, especially ones who have been counted out.
She spoke candidly about being a gym rat, the relationship with her dad, her tightly-woven circle of friends, the endlessly supportive Lubbock community, the bright future of her 12-year-old sister Bel’A and her own path to play college basketball at the University of Oklahoma.
Ultimately, Chavez told Guerrero that she simply wants to be remembered as “one of the best,” that despite some naysayers who believe her game won’t translate to the next level or two, “I like to prove people wrong.”
Thus far her basketball career has been all correct, including being on the winning side of the West’s 104-82 victory over the East Tuesday when she had 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.