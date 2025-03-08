Basketball brawl among players, fans in Pennsylvania ends in arrests (video)
It was bedlam in Pennsylvania Friday night.
A brawl broke out in the stands between fans and parents during boys basketball high school playoff game between Uniontown and Meadville High that created such a hostile atmosphere that the game was not completed.
(scroll down for video breakdown)
Meadville was leading Uniontown 63-55 with 3:12 to play in the fourth quarter.
Play stops when an official issues a technical foul to a Uniontown player who reportedly dunks the ball (or apparently tries to) after the whistle was blown. The technical was the player's fifth foul, fouling him out of the game and creating a pause in the action while the officials talk among themselves and to personnel at the scorer's table.
As foul shots are ready to be taken, commotion begins behind the Meadville bench, but it gets worse when a Uniontown parent marches up into the Meadville fans in the stands and begins to throw punches.
The fight spills onto the court and among players. Some players are even seen going after other fans and high school students. Two arrests were made soon after the dust settles.
According to reports, a winner has not been deemed from Friday night's game.
High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal breaks down the video footage of the incident.
VIDEO BREAKDOWN
