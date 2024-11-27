Best college football prospects still playing for state championships in 2024 high school playoffs
The high school football playoffs have already come and gone in some states, but others have multiple rounds to go.
From California to Florida and everywhere in between, many blue-chip college football recruits are still playing for high school hardware.
Scroll down and read up on the 75 of the best college football prospects who aren’t done making plays in the 2024 high school football playoffs.
75 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROSPECTS STILL PLAYING FOR STATE TITLES
1. Amare Adams, sr., South Florence (South Carolina) defensive lineman
Adams is a five-star Clemson commit. South Florence will face Hartsville on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
2. Aidan Anding, sr., Ruston (Louisiana) cornerback
The four-star prospect recently committed to LSU. Ruston will take on Southside on Friday in the Division I Non-Select playoffs.
3. Tyler Atkinson, jr., Grayson (Georgia) linebacker
Atkinson is a five-star junior whose offers include Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee. Grayson will meet Collins Hill on Friday in the 6A playoffs.
4. Bryce Baker, sr., East Forsyth (North Carolina) quarterback
Baker is a four-star North Carolina commit. Undefeated East Forsyth will face Mooresville on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
5. LaMarcus Bell, jr., Lake Oswego (Oregon) running back
Bell is a rising junior whose offers include Boise State, California, Illinois and Oregon State. Lake Oswego is set to play West Linn on Friday in the 6A championship game.
6. Jacob Bradford, sr., Catholic (Louisiana) defensive back
Bradford is a four-star LSU commit. Catholic will meet Archbishop Rummel on Friday in the Division I Select playoffs.
7. Faizon Brandon, jr., Grimsley (North Carolina) quarterback
Brandon, 247Sports’ No. 1 national prospect for the class of 2026, is committed to Tennessee. Grimsley will play Charlotte Catholic on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
8. Kevin Brown, jr., Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) lineman
The four-star prospect is committed to Penn State. Harrisburg is set to face Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Saturday in the 6A semifinals.
9. Vernell Brown III, jr., Jones (Florida) wide receiver
Brown III is a five-star Florida commit. Jones will play Vanguard on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
10. Elijah Burress, sr., DePaul Catholic (New Jersey) wide receiver
The rising four-star senior is committed to Notre Dame. DePaul Catholic will take on Pope John XXIII on Friday in the Non-Public B championship game.
11. Isaiah Campbell, sr., Southern (North Carolina) defensive lineman
Campbell is a four-star prospect with offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and numerous others. Southern will play J.H. Rose on Friday in the 3A playoffs.
12. Jackson Cantwell, jr., Nixa (Missouri) offensive lineman
The nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect for the class of 2026, Cantwell’s offers include Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Nixa will battle Kirkwood on Friday in the Class 6 semifinals.
13. Derrek Cooper, jr., Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida) running back
Cooper is a five-star prospect with numerous suitors. Chaminade-Madonna Prep will face Edison on Friday in the 1A playoffs.
14. Jourdin Crawford, sr., Parker (Alabama) defensive lineman
Crawford is a four-star Auburn commit. Parker will play undefeated Oxford on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
15. Caleb Cunningham, sr., Choctaw County (Mississippi) wide receiver
The five-star talent recently flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss. Choctaw County will meet East Webster on Friday in the 3A semifinals.
16. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) quarterback
Curtis is a five-star prospect with more than three dozen offers. Nashville Christian will play Columbia Academy on Dec. 5 in the Division II Class A title game.
17. Bleu Dantzler, sr., Basha (Arizona) edge rusher
The rising senior pass rusher is committed to Oregon State. Basha will face American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek on Saturday in the Open Division semifinals.
18. Gideon Davidson, sr., Liberty Christian Academy (Virginia) running back
Davidson is a four-star Clemson commit. Undefeated Liberty Christian will battle Turner Ashby on Friday in the Class 3 playoffs.
19. Maison Dunn, sr., Tupelo (Mississippi) cornerback
The four-star prospect is committed to Ole Miss. Unbeaten Tupelo will face Madison Central on Friday in the 7A semifinals.
20. JJ Dunnigan, jr., Manhattan (Kansas) athlete
Another rising junior, Dunnigan’s offers include Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska and Utah. Manhattan will try to cap a perfect season on Friday in the 6A title game against Gardner-Edgerton.
21. Cameron Dyer, sr., La Cueva (New Mexico) quarterback
Dyer is a four-star Arizona State commit. Undefeated La Cueva will play Cleveland on Saturday in the 6A championship game.
22. TaRon Francis, sr., Edna Karr (Louisiana) wide receiver
The four-star prospect has been committed to LSU for more than a year. Edna Karr will look to continue its perfect season on Friday against St. Thomas More in the Division I Select playoffs.
23. Jabarrius Garror, so., Vigor (Alabama) edge rusher
Garror is a four-star Alabama commit. Vigor will meet Montgomery Catholic on Friday in the 5A semifinals.
24. Jaylen Gilchrist, sr., Salem (Virginia) offensive lineman
The four-star prospect is committed to Maryland. Salem will face Gren Run on Friday in the Class 5 playoffs.
25. Bradley Gompers, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) athlete
The two-way four-star talent is committed to Duke. Pittsburgh Central Catholic will play Kevin Brown and Harrisburg on Saturday in the 6A semifinals.
26. Elijah Griffin, sr., Savannah Christian (Georgia) defensive lineman
Griffin, one of the nation’s top prospects, is committed to Georgia. Savannah Christian will play North Cobb Christian on Friday in the Class Private playoffs.
27. Trystan Haynes, sr., Carl Albert (Oklahoma) cornerback
Haynes is a four-star Oklahoma commit. Undefeated Carl Albert has the week off before taking on Del City on Dec. 6 in the 5A semifinals.
28. Ty Haywood, sr., Denton Ryan (Texas) offensive tackle
The five-star prospect is committed to Alabama. Denton Ryan will play Richland on Friday in the 5A Division I playoffs.
29. Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama) running back
The record-breaking four-star talent is committed to Auburn. Elba will battle Maplesville on Friday in the 1A semifinals.
30. Marquise Henderson, sr., Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina) running back
Henderson is a four-star Clemson commit. Belton-Honea Path will play Powdersville on Friday in the AAA playoffs.
31. Kasmir Hicks, jr., Decatur Central (Indiana) athlete
The talented athlete has numerous suitors, including Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State. Decatur Central will face Warsaw on Saturday in the 5A title game.
32. Elbert Hill, jr., Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) cornerback
The five-star junior holds offers from Alabama, Michigan and many others. Archbishop Hoban will play Avon on Friday in the Division II semifinals.
33. Brayden Jacobs, sr., Milton (Georgia) offensive tackle
Jacobs is a four-star Clemson commit. Undefeated Milton will meet Houston County on Friday in the 5A playoffs.
34. DJ Jacobs, so., Blessed Trinity Catholic (Georgia) edge rusher
The five-star phenom’s lengthy list of suitors includes Georgia and Tennessee. Blessed Trinity Catholic will take on Benedictine on Friday in the 4A playoffs.
35. Marco Jones, sr., San Ramon Valley (California) athlete
Jones is a four-star Texas A&M commit. San Ramon Valley will play Pittsburg on Friday in the North Coast Section Championships.
36. Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, sr., St. Louis (Hawaii) offensive lineman
The rising senior is committed to Nebraska. St. Louis will battle Kahuku on Friday in the Division I Open title game.
37. Tristen Keys, jr., Hattiesburg (Mississippi) wide receiver
Keys is a five-star talent who is considering Auburn, LSU and Tennessee, among others. Hattiesburg will look to stay perfect in the 6A semifinals against Picayune on Friday.
38. KJ Lacey, sr., Saraland (Alabama) quarterback
The four-star Texas commit runs the show for one of the best teams in the country. Saraland will face Pike Road on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
39. Nick Lennear, so., Northwestern (Florida) wide receiver
The four-star sophomore’s numerous suitors include Colorado, Indiana and SMU. Northwestern will take on Cypress Lake on Friday in the 3A playoffs.
40. Julian Lewis, sr., Carrollton (Georgia) quarterback
Lewis is a four-star Colorado commit. Undefeated Carrollton will battle Hillgrove on Friday in the 6A playoffs.
41. JT Lindsey, sr., Alexandria (Louisiana) running back
The four-star back is committed to LSU. Alexandria will look to stay unbeaten on Friday against Byrd in the Division I Select playoffs.
42. Jackson Lloyd, sr., Carmel (California) offensive tackle
Lloyd is a four-star Alabama commit. Carmel will meet Aptos on Friday in the Central Coast Section Championships.
43. Ryder Lyons, jr., Folsom (California) quarterback
The record-smashing five-star prospect is considering Ole Miss, Oregon and USC, among others. Folsom will battle Oak Ridge on Saturday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs.
44. Demetri Manning, sr., Bellevue (Washington) offensive line
The imposing lineman is committed to Oregon. Undefeated Bellevue will face Roosevelt on Saturday in the 3A semifinals.
45. Chuck McDonald, sr., Mater Dei (California) cornerback
McDonald is a four-star Alabama commit. National power Mater Dei has a showdown with St. John Bosco on Friday in the Southern Section Championships.
46. Shekai Mills-Knight, sr., Baylor School (Tennessee) running back
The four-star back is committed to Ole Miss. Baylor School will face McCallie on Dec. 5 in the Division II Class AAA title game.
47. Dakorien Moore, sr., Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver
The five-star Oregon commit is one of the nation’s most feared receivers. Duncanville will continue to play in the 6A Division I playoffs on Saturday against The Woodlands.
48. Baron Naone, sr., West Linn (Oregon) tight end
Naone is a four-star Washington commit. West Linn will face Lake Oswego and running back LaMarcus Bell on Friday in the 6A title game.
49. Jadon Perlotte, sr., Buford (Georgia) linebacker
The four-star recruit is committed to USC. Buford will take on North Gwinnett on Friday in the 6A playoffs.
50. Josh Petty, sr., Fellowship Christian (Georgia) lineman
Petty is a five-star Georgia Tech commit. Fellowship Christian will play Wesleyan on Friday in the Class Private playoffs.
51. Quincy Porter, sr., Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) wide receiver
The four-star receiver is committed to Ohio State. National power Bergen Catholic will battle Don Bosco Prep on Friday in the Non-Public A title game.
52. Logan Powell, sr., Brophy College (Arizona) offensive lineman
Powell is a four-star Wisconsin commit. Brophy College will take on Mountain View on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
53. Joseph Reiff, sr., York (Illinois) lineman
The four-star prospect is committed to Notre Dame. York will face Loyola Academy on Saturday in the 8A title game.
54. Tait Reynolds, jr., Queen Creek (Arizona) quarterback
Reynolds, a four-star prospect, is committed to Clemson for football and baseball. Queen Creek will play Centennial on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
55. Deondrae Riden, sr., DeSoto (Texas) running back
Riden is a four-star Texas A&M commit. DeSoto will face Willis on Saturday in the 6A Division II playoffs.
56. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville (Texas) quarterback
The five-star phenom is committed to Alabama. Russell, Dakorien Moore and Duncanville will play The Woodlands on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs.
57. Xavier Sabb, so., Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete
The four-star prospect is the nation’s No. 1 overall athlete for the class of 2027. Glassboro will face Cedar Grove in the Group 1 championship on Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
58. Lyrick Samuel, sr., Erasmus Hall (New York) wide receiver
Samuel is a four-star Penn State commit. Brooklyn’s Erasmus Hall will take on Curtis on Dec. 1 for the PSAL AAAA championship.
59. Devin Sanchez, sr., North Shore (Texas) cornerback
The five-star Ohio State commit is the top cornerback prospect for the class of 2025. North Shore will battle Katy on Friday in the 6A Division I playoffs.
60. Stone Saunders, sr., Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania) quarterback
Saunders is a Kentucky commit with more than 13,000 career passing yards. Bishop McDevitt will meet Pine-Richland on Friday in a 5A semifinal.
61. Matt Sieg, jr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) athlete
A small-school sensation, Sieg is a four-star Penn State commit. Fort Cherry will play Port Allegany on Friday in a 1A semifinal.
62. Derrick Simmons, sr., Frankenmuth (Michigan) defensive lineman
The four-star prospect is committed to Michigan State. Undefeated Frankenmuth will battle Notre Dame Prep on Saturday in the Division 5 title game.
63. Victor Singleton, jr., Central Catholic (Ohio) cornerback
The four-star recruit’s numerous offers include Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. Central Catholic will play Ursuline on Friday in a Division III semifinal.
64. Epi Sitanilei, sr., St. John Bosco (California) edge rusher
Sitanilei is a four-star UCLA commit. St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are primed for a showdown for the ages on Friday in the Southern Section Championships.
65. Cameron Smith, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania) linebacker
The four-star linebacker is committed to Penn State. St. Joseph’s Prep will play Downingtown West on Friday in a 6A semifinal.
66. Jared Smith, sr., Thompson (Alabama) edge rusher
Smith, a five-star talent, is committed to Auburn. Thompson will battle Central in the 7A title game on Dec. 4.
67. Donovan Starr, sr., Ravenwood (Tennessee) cornerback
The cornerback is another four-star Auburn commit. Unbeaten Ravenwood will take on Houston on Friday in a 6A semifinal.
68. Talyn Taylor, sr., Geneva (Illinois) wide receiver
Taylor is a five-star Georgia commit. Geneva will face East St. Louis on Saturday in the 6A title game.
69. Justus Terry, sr., Manchester (Georgia) defensive lineman
The five-star defensive lineman is the nation’s top uncommitted senior prospect. Manchester will play Lincoln County in the Class A Division II playoffs on Friday.
70. Elijah Thomas, sr., Checotah (Oklahoma) athlete
The four-star Oklahoma commit does it all for Checotah. The Wildcats will battle Sulphur on Friday in the 3A semifinals.
71. John Turntine III, jr., North Crowley (Texas) offensive tackle
Turntine III is a five-star prospect who is considered a Texas lean by 247Sports. North Crowley will meet fellow unbeaten Coppell on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs.
72. Daylyn Upshaw, sr., Central (Alabama) wide receiver
Upshaw is a rising prospect who committed to Miami in July. The Red Devils and Thompson are set for a Dec. 4 showdown in the 7A finals.
73. Dallas Wilson, sr., Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) wide receiver
Wilson is a five-star Oregon commit. Tampa Bay Tech will play undefeated Lakeland on Friday in the 5A playoffs.
74. Grayson Wilson, sr., Conway (Arkansas) quarterback
The four-star prospect is committed to Arkansas. Conway will take on Bentonville on Friday in the 7A semifinals.
75. Cedric Works, sr., Frederick Douglass (Kentucky) edge rusher
Works is a four-star Kentucky commit. Frederick Douglass will face Trinity on Friday in the 6A semifinals.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports