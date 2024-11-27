High School

Best college football prospects still playing for state championships in 2024 high school playoffs

These 75 recruits are looking to close their seasons with state titles

Bob Lundeberg

Folsom junior quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Folsom junior quarterback Ryder Lyons. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

The high school football playoffs have already come and gone in some states, but others have multiple rounds to go

From California to Florida and everywhere in between, many blue-chip college football recruits are still playing for high school hardware. 

Scroll down and read up on the 75 of the best college football prospects who aren’t done making plays in the 2024 high school football playoffs.

75 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROSPECTS STILL PLAYING FOR STATE TITLES 

1. Amare Adams, sr., South Florence (South Carolina) defensive lineman

Adams is a five-star Clemson commit. South Florence will face Hartsville on Friday in the 4A playoffs. 

2. Aidan Anding, sr., Ruston (Louisiana) cornerback

The four-star prospect recently committed to LSU. Ruston will take on Southside on Friday in the Division I Non-Select playoffs. 

3. Tyler Atkinson, jr., Grayson (Georgia) linebacker

Atkinson is a five-star junior whose offers include Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee. Grayson will meet Collins Hill on Friday in the 6A playoffs. 

4. Bryce Baker, sr., East Forsyth (North Carolina) quarterback

Baker is a four-star North Carolina commit. Undefeated East Forsyth will face Mooresville on Friday in the 4A playoffs. 

5. LaMarcus Bell, jr., Lake Oswego (Oregon) running back

LaMarcus Bell of Lake Oswego.
LaMarcus Bell of Lake Oswego. / Photo by Dan Brood

Bell is a rising junior whose offers include Boise State, California, Illinois and Oregon State. Lake Oswego is set to play West Linn on Friday in the 6A championship game. 

6. Jacob Bradford, sr., Catholic (Louisiana) defensive back

Bradford is a four-star LSU commit. Catholic will meet Archbishop Rummel on Friday in the Division I Select playoffs. 

7. Faizon Brandon, jr., Grimsley (North Carolina) quarterback

Brandon, 247Sports’ No. 1 national prospect for the class of 2026, is committed to Tennessee. Grimsley will play Charlotte Catholic on Friday in the 4A playoffs. 

8. Kevin Brown, jr., Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) lineman

The four-star prospect is committed to Penn State. Harrisburg is set to face Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Saturday in the 6A semifinals. 

9. Vernell Brown III, jr., Jones (Florida) wide receiver

Brown III is a five-star Florida commit. Jones will play Vanguard on Friday in the 4A playoffs. 

10. Elijah Burress, sr., DePaul Catholic (New Jersey) wide receiver

The rising four-star senior is committed to Notre Dame. DePaul Catholic will take on Pope John XXIII on Friday in the Non-Public B championship game. 

11. Isaiah Campbell, sr., Southern (North Carolina) defensive lineman

Campbell is a four-star prospect with offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and numerous others. Southern will play J.H. Rose on Friday in the 3A playoffs. 

12. Jackson Cantwell, jr., Nixa (Missouri) offensive lineman

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell.
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect for the class of 2026, Cantwell’s offers include Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Nixa will battle Kirkwood on Friday in the Class 6 semifinals. 

13. Derrek Cooper, jr., Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida) running back

Cooper is a five-star prospect with numerous suitors. Chaminade-Madonna Prep will face Edison on Friday in the 1A playoffs. 

14. Jourdin Crawford, sr., Parker (Alabama) defensive lineman

Crawford is a four-star Auburn commit. Parker will play undefeated Oxford on Friday in the 6A semifinals. 

15. Caleb Cunningham, sr., Choctaw County (Mississippi) wide receiver

The five-star talent recently flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss. Choctaw County will meet East Webster on Friday in the 3A semifinals. 

16. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) quarterback

Curtis is a five-star prospect with more than three dozen offers. Nashville Christian will play Columbia Academy on Dec. 5 in the Division II Class A title game. 

17. Bleu Dantzler, sr., Basha (Arizona) edge rusher

The rising senior pass rusher is committed to Oregon State. Basha will face American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek on Saturday in the Open Division semifinals. 

18. Gideon Davidson, sr., Liberty Christian Academy (Virginia) running back

Davidson is a four-star Clemson commit. Undefeated Liberty Christian will battle Turner Ashby on Friday in the Class 3 playoffs. 

19. Maison Dunn, sr., Tupelo (Mississippi) cornerback

The four-star prospect is committed to Ole Miss. Unbeaten Tupelo will face Madison Central on Friday in the 7A semifinals. 

20. JJ Dunnigan, jr., Manhattan (Kansas) athlete

Another rising junior, Dunnigan’s offers include Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska and Utah. Manhattan will try to cap a perfect season on Friday in the 6A title game against Gardner-Edgerton.

21. Cameron Dyer, sr., La Cueva (New Mexico) quarterback

Dyer is a four-star Arizona State commit. Undefeated La Cueva will play Cleveland on Saturday in the 6A championship game. 

22. TaRon Francis, sr., Edna Karr (Louisiana) wide receiver

The four-star prospect has been committed to LSU for more than a year. Edna Karr will look to continue its perfect season on Friday against St. Thomas More in the Division I Select playoffs. 

23. Jabarrius Garror, so., Vigor (Alabama) edge rusher

Garror is a four-star Alabama commit. Vigor will meet Montgomery Catholic on Friday in the 5A semifinals. 

24. Jaylen Gilchrist, sr., Salem (Virginia) offensive lineman

The four-star prospect is committed to Maryland. Salem will face Gren Run on Friday in the Class 5 playoffs. 

25. Bradley Gompers, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) athlete

The two-way four-star talent is committed to Duke. Pittsburgh Central Catholic will play Kevin Brown and Harrisburg on Saturday in the 6A semifinals. 

26. Elijah Griffin, sr., Savannah Christian (Georgia) defensive lineman

Griffin, one of the nation’s top prospects, is committed to Georgia. Savannah Christian will play North Cobb Christian on Friday in the Class Private playoffs. 

27. Trystan Haynes, sr., Carl Albert (Oklahoma) cornerback

Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes breaks up a pass intended for Stillwater's Deakon Jones.
Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes breaks up a pass intended for Stillwater's Deakon Jones. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haynes is a four-star Oklahoma commit. Undefeated Carl Albert has the week off before taking on Del City on Dec. 6 in the 5A semifinals. 

28. Ty Haywood, sr., Denton Ryan (Texas) offensive tackle

The five-star prospect is committed to Alabama. Denton Ryan will play Richland on Friday in the 5A Division I playoffs. 

29. Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama) running back

The record-breaking four-star talent is committed to Auburn. Elba will battle Maplesville on Friday in the 1A semifinals. 

30. Marquise Henderson, sr., Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina) running back

Henderson is a four-star Clemson commit. Belton-Honea Path will play Powdersville on Friday in the AAA playoffs. 

31. Kasmir Hicks, jr., Decatur Central (Indiana) athlete

The talented athlete has numerous suitors, including Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State. Decatur Central will face Warsaw on Saturday in the 5A title game. 

32. Elbert Hill, jr., Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) cornerback

The five-star junior holds offers from Alabama, Michigan and many others. Archbishop Hoban will play Avon on Friday in the Division II semifinals. 

33. Brayden Jacobs, sr., Milton (Georgia) offensive tackle

Jacobs is a four-star Clemson commit. Undefeated Milton will meet Houston County on Friday in the 5A playoffs. 

34. DJ Jacobs, so., Blessed Trinity Catholic (Georgia) edge rusher

The five-star phenom’s lengthy list of suitors includes Georgia and Tennessee. Blessed Trinity Catholic will take on Benedictine on Friday in the 4A playoffs.

35. Marco Jones, sr., San Ramon Valley (California) athlete

Jones is a four-star Texas A&M commit. San Ramon Valley will play Pittsburg on Friday in the North Coast Section Championships. 

36. Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, sr., St. Louis (Hawaii) offensive lineman

The rising senior is committed to Nebraska. St. Louis will battle Kahuku on Friday in the Division I Open title game. 

37. Tristen Keys, jr., Hattiesburg (Mississippi) wide receiver

Keys is a five-star talent who is considering Auburn, LSU and Tennessee, among others. Hattiesburg will look to stay perfect in the 6A semifinals against Picayune on Friday. 

38. KJ Lacey, sr., Saraland (Alabama) quarterback

The four-star Texas commit runs the show for one of the best teams in the country. Saraland will face Pike Road on Friday in the 6A semifinals.  

39. Nick Lennear, so., Northwestern (Florida) wide receiver

The four-star sophomore’s numerous suitors include Colorado, Indiana and SMU. Northwestern will take on Cypress Lake on Friday in the 3A playoffs. 

40. Julian Lewis, sr., Carrollton (Georgia) quarterback

Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis.
Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Lewis is a four-star Colorado commit. Undefeated Carrollton will battle Hillgrove on Friday in the 6A playoffs. 

41. JT Lindsey, sr., Alexandria (Louisiana) running back

The four-star back is committed to LSU. Alexandria will look to stay unbeaten on Friday against Byrd in the Division I Select playoffs. 

42. Jackson Lloyd, sr., Carmel (California) offensive tackle

Lloyd is a four-star Alabama commit. Carmel will meet Aptos on Friday in the Central Coast Section Championships. 

43. Ryder Lyons, jr., Folsom (California) quarterback

The record-smashing five-star prospect is considering Ole Miss, Oregon and USC, among others. Folsom will battle Oak Ridge on Saturday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs. 

44. Demetri Manning, sr., Bellevue (Washington) offensive line

The imposing lineman is committed to Oregon. Undefeated Bellevue will face Roosevelt on Saturday in the 3A semifinals. 

45. Chuck McDonald, sr., Mater Dei (California) cornerback

McDonald is a four-star Alabama commit. National power Mater Dei has a showdown with St. John Bosco on Friday in the Southern Section Championships. 

46. Shekai Mills-Knight, sr., Baylor School (Tennessee) running back

The four-star back is committed to Ole Miss. Baylor School will face McCallie on Dec. 5 in the Division II Class AAA title game. 

47. Dakorien Moore, sr., Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver

Dakorien Moore of Duncanville.
Dakorien Moore of Duncanville. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

The five-star Oregon commit is one of the nation’s most feared receivers. Duncanville will continue to play in the 6A Division I playoffs on Saturday against The Woodlands. 

48. Baron Naone, sr., West Linn (Oregon) tight end

Naone is a four-star Washington commit. West Linn will face Lake Oswego and running back LaMarcus Bell on Friday in the 6A title game. 

49. Jadon Perlotte, sr., Buford (Georgia) linebacker

The four-star recruit is committed to USC. Buford will take on North Gwinnett on Friday in the 6A playoffs. 

50. Josh Petty, sr., Fellowship Christian (Georgia) lineman

Petty is a five-star Georgia Tech commit. Fellowship Christian will play Wesleyan on Friday in the Class Private playoffs. 

51. Quincy Porter, sr., Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) wide receiver

The four-star receiver is committed to Ohio State. National power Bergen Catholic will battle Don Bosco Prep on Friday in the Non-Public A title game. 

52. Logan Powell, sr., Brophy College (Arizona) offensive lineman

Powell is a four-star Wisconsin commit. Brophy College will take on Mountain View on Friday in the 6A semifinals. 

53. Joseph Reiff, sr., York (Illinois) lineman

The four-star prospect is committed to Notre Dame. York will face Loyola Academy on Saturday in the 8A title game. 

54. Tait Reynolds, jr., Queen Creek (Arizona) quarterback

Reynolds, a four-star prospect, is committed to Clemson for football and baseball. Queen Creek will play Centennial on Friday in the 6A semifinals. 

55. Deondrae Riden, sr., DeSoto (Texas) running back

Riden is a four-star Texas A&M commit. DeSoto will face Willis on Saturday in the 6A Division II playoffs. 

56. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville (Texas) quarterback

The five-star phenom is committed to Alabama. Russell, Dakorien Moore and Duncanville will play The Woodlands on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs. 

57. Xavier Sabb, so., Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete

The four-star prospect is the nation’s No. 1 overall athlete for the class of 2027. Glassboro will face Cedar Grove in the Group 1 championship on Friday in a battle of unbeatens. 

58. Lyrick Samuel, sr., Erasmus Hall (New York) wide receiver

Samuel is a four-star Penn State commit. Brooklyn’s Erasmus Hall will take on Curtis on Dec. 1 for the PSAL AAAA championship. 

59. Devin Sanchez, sr., North Shore (Texas) cornerback

The five-star Ohio State commit is the top cornerback prospect for the class of 2025. North Shore will battle Katy on Friday in the 6A Division I playoffs.

60. Stone Saunders, sr., Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania) quarterback

Saunders is a Kentucky commit with more than 13,000 career passing yards. Bishop McDevitt will meet Pine-Richland on Friday in a 5A semifinal. 

61. Matt Sieg, jr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) athlete

Fort Cherry's Matt Sieg.
Fort Cherry's Matt Sieg. / Sally Maxson / USA TODAY NETWORK

A small-school sensation, Sieg is a four-star Penn State commit. Fort Cherry will play Port Allegany on Friday in a 1A semifinal. 

62. Derrick Simmons, sr., Frankenmuth (Michigan) defensive lineman

The four-star prospect is committed to Michigan State. Undefeated Frankenmuth will battle Notre Dame Prep on Saturday in the Division 5 title game. 

63. Victor Singleton, jr., Central Catholic (Ohio) cornerback

The four-star recruit’s numerous offers include Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. Central Catholic will play Ursuline on Friday in a Division III semifinal. 

64. Epi Sitanilei, sr., St. John Bosco (California) edge rusher

Sitanilei is a four-star UCLA commit. St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are primed for a showdown for the ages on Friday in the Southern Section Championships. 

65. Cameron Smith, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania) linebacker

The four-star linebacker is committed to Penn State. St. Joseph’s Prep will play Downingtown West on Friday in a 6A semifinal. 

66. Jared Smith, sr., Thompson (Alabama) edge rusher

Smith, a five-star talent, is committed to Auburn. Thompson will battle Central in the 7A title game on Dec. 4. 

67. Donovan Starr, sr., Ravenwood (Tennessee) cornerback

The cornerback is another four-star Auburn commit. Unbeaten Ravenwood will take on Houston on Friday in a 6A semifinal. 

68. Talyn Taylor, sr., Geneva (Illinois) wide receiver

Taylor is a five-star Georgia commit. Geneva will face East St. Louis on Saturday in the 6A title game. 

69. Justus Terry, sr., Manchester (Georgia) defensive lineman

The five-star defensive lineman is the nation’s top uncommitted senior prospect. Manchester will play Lincoln County in the Class A Division II playoffs on Friday. 

70. Elijah Thomas, sr., Checotah (Oklahoma) athlete

The four-star Oklahoma commit does it all for Checotah. The Wildcats will battle Sulphur on Friday in the 3A semifinals. 

71. John Turntine III, jr., North Crowley (Texas) offensive tackle

Turntine III is a five-star prospect who is considered a Texas lean by 247Sports. North Crowley will meet fellow unbeaten Coppell on Saturday in the 6A Division I playoffs. 

72. Daylyn Upshaw, sr., Central (Alabama) wide receiver

Upshaw is a rising prospect who committed to Miami in July. The Red Devils and Thompson are set for a Dec. 4 showdown in the 7A finals. 

73. Dallas Wilson, sr., Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) wide receiver

Wilson is a five-star Oregon commit. Tampa Bay Tech will play undefeated Lakeland on Friday in the 5A playoffs. 

74. Grayson Wilson, sr., Conway (Arkansas) quarterback

The four-star prospect is committed to Arkansas. Conway will take on Bentonville on Friday in the 7A semifinals. 

75. Cedric Works, sr., Frederick Douglass (Kentucky) edge rusher

Works is a four-star Kentucky commit. Frederick Douglass will face Trinity on Friday in the 6A semifinals. 

— 

