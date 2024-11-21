Lone Peak vs. Corner Canyon: Live score, updates of Utah high school football championship game (11/21/2024)
Defending Class 6A champion Corner Canyon needed overtime last week, but the Chargers are back Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium to defend their Utah high school championship.
And they could earn some atonement along the way.
Corner Canyon's only loss came to its state-championship opponent - Lone Peak - back in late August, 28-21.
The two teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time. A live feed is available on KSL Sports.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Utah through Week 13. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: LONE PEAK VS. CORNER CANYON
FIRST QUARTER
Will be updated when game begins.
---
About Lone Peak
Key players— DB Landan Goff, WR/DB Jayden Mayberry, QB Kepa Niumeitolu, OL Austin Pay, RB Sean Tahi, TE Bear Tenney, DB Wesley Vaigardson
About Corner Canyon
Key players— RB Weston Briggs, QB Bronson Evans, WR Chryshaun Lee, WR Kai Meza, DL Paxton Naegle, TE Justin Vyborny, LB Mason Wood.
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---