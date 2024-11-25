High School

Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship brackets, matchups, game times (11/25/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Olentangy Liberty celebrates after defeating Pickerington North in the Division I regional final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Olentangy Liberty celebrates after defeating Pickerington North in the Division I regional final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the regional final as four teams remain in each division.

High School on SI has brackets for every division of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.

>>Ohio high school football brackets<<

District brackets are below. All games are on November 29.

2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times

DIVISION 1

St. Edward vs. Olentangy Liberty

Archbishop Moeller vs. Centerville

DIVISION 2

Big Walnut vs. Anderson

Archbishop Hoban vs. Avon

DIVISION 3

Bishop Watterson vs. London

Ursuline vs. Central Catholic

DIVISION 4

Taft vs. Indian Valley

Perkins vs. Glenville

DIVISION 5

Liberty Center vs. South Range

Ironton vs. West Liberty-Salem

DIVISION 6

Kirtland vs. Northmor

Coldwater vs. Bluffton

DIVISION 7

Hillsdale vs. Danville

Marion Local vs. Coloumbus Grove

2024 OHIO FOOTBALL: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Ohio high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH OHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Ohio