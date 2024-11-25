Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff championship brackets, matchups, game times (11/25/2024)
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the regional final as four teams remain in each division.
High School on SI has brackets for every division of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.
District brackets are below. All games are on November 29.
DIVISION 1
St. Edward vs. Olentangy Liberty
Archbishop Moeller vs. Centerville
DIVISION 2
Big Walnut vs. Anderson
Archbishop Hoban vs. Avon
DIVISION 3
Bishop Watterson vs. London
Ursuline vs. Central Catholic
DIVISION 4
Taft vs. Indian Valley
Perkins vs. Glenville
DIVISION 5
Liberty Center vs. South Range
Ironton vs. West Liberty-Salem
DIVISION 6
Kirtland vs. Northmor
Coldwater vs. Bluffton
DIVISION 7
Hillsdale vs. Danville
Marion Local vs. Coloumbus Grove
