California high school forfeits girls volleyball match protesting transgender athlete
Riverside Poly High School, located in Riverside County, Calif., decided to forfeit its girls volleyball match against Jurupa Valley on Friday, August 15 in protest of Jurupa Valley's transgender athlete AB Hernandez.
According to the Press-Enterprise report, the Riverside Unified School District announced the decision via social media just hours before the match.
“Riverside Poly High School’s girls volleyball team will not take the court for tonight’s scheduled game against Jurupa Valley High School,” the posts read. “This match will be recorded as a forfeit in nonleague standings. We understand this is disappointing for our athletes, families and supporters, and we appreciate the community’s understanding. We remain committed to providing a safe, positive environment for all student-athletes throughout the season.”
Despite the statement giving no clear reason for the forfeit, the Press-Enterprise reports "it is widely believed it was done in protest of Jurupa Valley's volleyball roster including transgender athlete AB Hernandez."
The initial report cites a Fox News Digital interview with a Riverside Poly parent saying the forfeit was a team decision.
“The decision was not about hatred or anything negative. Trans people still have rights but not a right to play sports against the opposite sex,” the parent said. “It is not about AB. It is about women need[ing] to play against other women. It is about boys participating in girls sports. The small minority of the community that thinks we are discriminating have it wrong. You can be trans all day long but you can’t be a boy and play girls sports. You can still go about being trans but probably need to focus on that and not playing sports against the opposite sex.”
Hernandez' mother, who has been seen at sporting events supporting AB proudly, responded to Poly's decision on Instagram.
“When we follow California law and school policies, especially those that protect the rights of ALL students, we are more than just rule-followers,” the post says. “We are respectful, inclusive, and principled citizens. Even when others choose to be a negative influence, we stand for fairness, dignity, and equality.”
“It’s not always easy, but doing the right thing matters, especially when it supports those who are often marginalized or misunderstood. By choosing respect and inclusion, we help build a school and a society where everyone feels safe, valued, and seen. No matter what challenges come our way, we will continue to respect one another, and each other’s families with compassion and understanding.”
HERNANDEZ WON TWO CIF STATE TITLES IN TRACK
Hernandez' name made headlines this past spring when competing in girls track and field. Hernandez, an outspoken transgender athlete born a male, won the River Valley League championships in the triple, long and high jump. Hernandez won the triple jump by nearly 7 feet, the long jump by more than 3 feet, and the high jump by a foot.
Hernandez went on to win two CIF Southern Section titles in the triple and long jump at Moorpark High on May 17. Hernandez also qualified to compete further in the high jump.
The story of Hernandez competing in girls track and field became national news when three Southern California high schools banded together in what a California attorney called a "stand" opposing transgender athletes competing in girls sports.
JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran and Crean Lutheran High Schools sent a letter to the CIF office sharing its "disappointment in CIF's failure to respect and protect our female athletes and our strong opposition to CIF's Gender Identity Policy."
Hernandez went on to win CIF State championships in June in the high jump (5 feet,7 inches) and the triple jump (42 feet, 2.75 inches). Hernandez also finished second in the long jump (20 feet, 8.75 inches).
However, because of the CIF State office's pivot earlier that same week to address the backlash from allowing Hernandez to compete in girls' competition, other competitors shared the podium wherever Hernandez finished.
In the high jump, Hernandez shared the first-place podium with Lelani Laruelle of Monta Vista and Jillene Wetteland of Long Beach Poly.
In the triple jump, Hernandez had the longest mark, but shared the 1st-place podium with Kira Grant Hatcher of St. Mary's (40 feet, 5 inches).
