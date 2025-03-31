Cameron Boozer is Morgan Wootten National Boys High School Basketball Player of the Year
Cameron Boozer is winning everything there is to win at the high school level.
The son of former NBA All-Star, Carlos Boozer, Cameron has added another Player of the Year award to his accomplishments when the McDonald's All-American game named him the Morgan Wootten boys basketball Player of the Year honor just before the 2025 edition of the prestigious game tips off on Tuesday, April 1 on ESPN at 9 p.m. (ET).
The Wootten Award is named after Coach Morgan Wootten, one of only three coaches who have exclusively coached at the high school level enshrined into the Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes a student-athlete's commitment to the classroom and respective community with action that impact others off the court.
Boozer, a Duke commit, is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior power forward that led the Explorers to a 27-3 record and a berth in the Chipotle Nationals, scheduled for early April. He standout forward led the Explorers to four straight state titles in Florida, alongside twin brother Cayden Boozer (also a Duke signee).
Cameron was named the 2025 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year. He averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks through 30 games this season.
According to the McDonald's All-American Games press release, Boozer is a dedicated and disciplined student-athlete, having excelled in the classroom and assisting other students who need help in subjects like algebra and geometry.
He participates in a local special needs program, where he recently donated new uniforms to all of their sports programs and enjoys supporting their basketball team.
He’s actively involved in youth services at his local church where he works with the youth group on weekly bible lessons.
