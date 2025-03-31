Sienna Betts is Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year
What a great day it was for Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) senior girls basketball standout Sienna Betts.
The 6-foot-4 post was named the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year on Sunday, two day before the McDonald's All American Games in Brooklyn (N.Y.).
Betts is the No. 2 ranked senior in the nation according to ESPN after she averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 60% from the floor. Her Grandview (Aurora) Wolves finished 25-3 and won a Colorado 6A state title.
The same day Betts won the award, he future school UCLA earned its first entrance to the NCAA Final 4 with a 72-65 win over LSU in Spokane, Wash. Betts' sister Lauren fought off foul trouble and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Morgan Wootten, 88, is the chairman of the McDonald's All-American Games Selection Committee. The award recognizes players who embody both on- and off-court accomplishments.
Among previous winners for the award, which has been presented since 2002, were Paige Bueckers (2020), Breanna Stewart (2012), Chiney Ogwumike (2010), Maya Moore (2007) and Candace Parker (2004).