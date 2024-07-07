Cameron Boozer, Koa Peat lead USA to another gold at under-17 FIBA Basketball World Cup
As Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry and the rest of the USA Basketball team readies for the 2024 Paris Olympics, a collection of some of the nation's top high school players offered a glimpse at the future Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday.
Led by incoming Cameron Boozer and Koa Peat, two of the nation's top incoming seniors, the USA Basketball under-17 team throttled Italy for its seventh straight gold medal at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup.
The USA boys won 129-88 in a game that started with a 21-2 run and which Italy never seriously threatened to jeopardize the USA boys' 51-0 all-time record.
Boozer was named MVP of the tournament. He finished the championship game with a 24-point, 13-board double-double. Koa Peat finished with a game-high 26 points along with eight boards and four assists.
Tyran Stokes had 17 points, including a two-handed poster dunk. The 6-foot-7 Prolific Prep (California) forward, the nation's No. 1 prospect (247 Sports) and consensus top-2 prospect in 2026, also threw a transition alley-oop to Peat, who finished with two hands late in the third. Dybantsa finished with 14 points and four boards.
Dybantsa is No. 1, Boozer No. 2 and Peat is the nation's No. 5 ranked player in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports.
Italy was led by 16-year-old Italian amateur Achille Lonati's 20 points and an 18-point, eight-board, eight-assist showing from Maikcol Perez. Lake Travis High School (Texas) point guard Adrian Mathis, a Texas high school basketball standout who plays for Italy, also had 18 points.
USA BASKETBALL FIBA U17 ROSTER
Name, high school (state)
Cameron Boozer, Columbus (Florida)
Cayden Boozer, Columbus (Florida)
Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy (Missouri)
AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep (Utah)
Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere (Indiana)
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn (Alabama)
JJ Mandaquit, Utah Prep (Utah)
Brandon McCoy Jr., St. John Bosco (California)
Koa Peat, Perry (Arizona)
Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI (Virginia)
Tyran Stokes, Prolific Prep (California)
Jaden Toombs, Dynamic Prep (Texas)
Head coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (Georgia)
Watch a full replay of the game below:
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports