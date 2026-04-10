Chasing 45.51: Arcadia 400 meters field has depth, state champions and history in range
The standard remains unchanged
Michael Norman’s 45.51 still defines Arcadia.
The relevant threshold:
- 46.3 or faster = top 10 all time
- 45.9–46.1 = winning range in fast years
This field includes multiple athletes whose state-level dominance and progression trends suggest that pace is possible.
The field, with state context
Quincy Wilson (Bullis, Md.) — Olympic gold medalist, national No. 1, generational 400 talent
Quincy Wilson is not just the best athlete in this field — he is one of the most accomplished high school quarter-milers in U.S. history.
At just 18 years old, Wilson has already:
Won Olympic gold as part of Team USA’s 4x400 meter relay pool
Established himself as the clear national No. 1 in the 400 meters
Run times that place him firmly in all-time high school territory
This is no longer a conversation about potential.
This is an athlete already operating at the highest level of the sport globally.
State / regional context
Wilson competes out of Bullis School (Maryland), one of the premier sprint programs in the country — but even that context undersells him.
He is not defined by:
State championships
Regional dominance
Or even traditional national meets
Instead, Wilson has built his résumé on:
Elite invitationals (Florida Relays, New Balance Nationals, international meets)
Consistent sub-46 performances
The ability to deliver in championship-caliber races
Simply put:
He doesn’t race high school competition — he outgrows it.
What separates him
Wilson’s edge is not just speed — it’s how he runs.
He combines:
Efficient 200m distribution (controlled aggression, typically in the 21-low range)
Composure through 300m — where most high school races break down
A closing gear that holds form under fatigue, which is rare even at the collegiate level
And most importantly:
He understands how to win fast races — not just run fast times.
That distinction matters at Arcadia.
Arcadia implication
Wilson enters this race as:
The only athlete in the field with true sub-46 consistency
The only athlete with Olympic-level experience
The most likely runner to handle a historically fast pace without breaking
If this race goes out aggressively — and it should — Wilson is the athlete most equipped to:
- Stay relaxed through 200
- Maintain structure through 300
- And finish inside the range required to challenge history
Davis DeGroot (Bonneville, Utah) — Utah No. 1, state title favorite
DeGroot’s value comes from clarity:
- Utah state-level No. 1
- Entering Arcadia with 45.46 (U.S. No. 1)
State context
Utah is not historically a sprint-heavy state, but DeGroot has:
- Separated clearly from in-state competition
- Won consistently at the top level
- Proven capable across multiple events (100/200/400/LJ)
Progression
- 47 → 46 → now 45.4. His time this season would stand as the 13th best mark in all US marks this season according to athletic.net (and yes, that includes NCAA competition)
Not to mention in his last outdoor season he won the state title in an astounding four events. The 1-400 meter races and the long jump.
That trajectory matters more than any single state meet result.
Arcadia implication
He is:
The only athlete in the field who has already surpassed the meet record time (this season) and has come back this year running faster in all events albeit limited meets thus far.
Jaelen Hunter (Servite, Calif.) — Trinity League contender, underclass elite
Hunter’s context is critical.
State / section context
- Competes in the Trinity League (Southern Section) — the deepest sprint league in California
- Already running 46.5 as a sophomore
- Competing against upperclassmen at CIF-level meets
What that means
In California:
- A 46-mid time places you in state final contention immediately
- As a sophomore, that’s rare
Program factor
Servite:
- Defending state champion track and field program
- Produces championship-level relay teams
Arcadia implication
Hunter is:
One of the youngest athletes in the field with legitimate top-10 all-time potential and sits at no. 7 nationally this season. Last year he won his heat, but will look to improve this year as he is now in the invitational.
Noah Smith (Long Beach Poly, Calif.) — CIF contender, returning Arcadia runner-up
Smith provides the most direct Arcadia comparison.
State / CIF context
- Long Beach Poly — one of California’s most decorated programs
- Competes in CIF Southern Section Division I-level competition
- Has progressed into clear state final contender range
Arcadia history
- 2025: 2nd place (46.56)
What that tells you
He has already:
- Executed on this track
- Handled a fast race
- Produced a near top-10 level time
Arcadia implication
Smith is one of the few athletes:
With proven Arcadia performance at near-historical pace. His season best of 47.32 ranks him 27th in the nation ater ending last season as the nations 25th fastest quarter miler.
Kaedyn Burroughs (Wilson (Long Beach), Calif.) — CIF finalist trajectory
Burroughs’ profile is built on progression inside California’s deepest sprint ecosystem.
State / CIF context
- Wilson (Long Beach) — same regional pipeline as Poly
- Regularly competes in CIF Southern Section finals-level meets
- Projecting as a state qualifier / finalist-level athlete
Arcadia history
- 2025: 4th place (47.30)
Progression
- Now in the 46.7 range, good for third best mark in California and 12th in the nation
Arcadia implication
He is:
One of the clearest year-over-year improvement cases in the field. He finished in 5th lin last year's CIF state championships.
Ejam Yohannes (Loyola, Calif.) — Mission League leader, state contender
Yohannes is one of the most complete California 400 runners this season.
State / CIF context
- Loyola — Mission League (highly competitive distance + sprint league)
- Consistent presence at CIF-level meets
- 46.11 places him firmly in state final contention
What matters
In California:
- Low 46 = automatic state-level relevance
- He is currently ranked as the best 400-meter runner in California this season
- Ranked 5th nationally
Arcadia implication
Yohannes is:
One of the most likely athletes to convert position into a top-10 level time
Keith Lee (Monterey Trail, Calif.) — Sac-Joaquin Section contender
Lee represents Northern California’s top sprint tier.
State / section context
- Sac-Joaquin Section
- Competes against top NorCal programs
- Projects as a section finalist / state qualifier-level athlete
Performance band
- Sub-47 range
- He currently sits at 18th in the nation and 4th in California
What that means
He is slightly outside:
- Immediate top-10 projection
But firmly inside:
- Competitive Arcadia finalist range
Kaden Fairbanks (American Fork, Utah) — Utah No. 2 progression athlete
Fairbanks adds depth from Utah.
State context
- American Fork — strong distance/sprint hybrid program
- No. 2 in Utah and 37th nationally
- Consistent across multiple meets
Progression
- 54s → 48 → 47.47
Arcadia implication
He contributes to:
Sustained race density — critical for fast times, and may be able to take advantage of the competitive field and pop out a big personal best.
Jayden Taylor (Richmond Hill, Ga.) — Georgia state-level contender
Taylor represents the Southeast sprint pipeline.
State context
- Georgia — one of the deepest sprint states nationally
- Competes at GHSA championship level
- Has posted times in state finalist range
- No. 3 in Georgia and 29th nationally.
What matters
Georgia finals:
- Often require sub-47 to be competitive
Taylor fits within that band.
Arcadia implication
He introduces:
A different race profile that can influence pacing early
Why the state context matters for the record
Most high school 400 races fail to produce elite times because:
- Athletes dominate weaker fields
- Pace is inconsistent
- No one forces the race
This field is different because it includes:
- A former olympic gold medalist (Wilson)
- A state-dominant No. 1 (DeGroot)
- Multiple California state contenders
- Athletes from three major sprint regions (CA, UT, GA)
That mix creates:
Competitive overlap strong enough to sustain sub-46 pace
Top 10 and record watch
Top 10 (≈46.3 or faster)
Most likely:
- Wilson
- DeGroot
- Hunter
- Yohannes
Possible:
- Smith
- Burroughs
Meet record (45.51)
Realistic path:
- Aggressive 200 (21.2–21.4)
- Multiple athletes under 32.5 at 300
- Clean final 100
Most likely scenario
- Winning time: 45.7–46.1
Closing
This field is not defined by one athlete.
It is defined by:
- National dominance
- State-level depth
- And overlapping competitive tiers
That combination is what produces fast times at Arcadia.
The standard is 45.51.
The field is finally strong enough to ask the question again.
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Roland Padilla is a high school sports journalist, NIL specialist, and analytics strategist covering primarily West Coast track and field, basketball, and football for High School On SI. He began his career in 2015 reporting on Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s Thunder era for ClutchPoints before moving into full NBA coverage. He later worked directly with the founder/CEO of Ballervisions, shortly leading programming and cross-platform social strategy during its viral 2016 rise covering the Ball brothers—a run that helped propel the brand toward its eventual ESPN acquisition and evolution into SportsCenter NEXT. A three-sport alumnus and current throwing coach at Damien High School, and a former NCAA track athlete at UC San Diego, Roland blends athlete-development knowledge with advanced analytics in his role as a Senior Analyst at DAZN and Team Whistle. He has supported content strategy for major global and U.S. sports properties including World Rugby, FIFA Club World Cup, the New York Mets, MLS, X Games, the Premier League, the NFL, and the Downs2Business podcast. With a strong background in NIL rules, athlete branding, and recruiting, Roland helps families, athletes, and readers navigate the rapidly changing high school sports landscape—bringing national-level storytelling and clarity to the next generation of athletes.