Chasing 45.51: Arcadia 400 meters field has depth, state champions and history in range

The standard remains unchanged

Michael Norman’s 45.51 still defines Arcadia.

The relevant threshold:

46.3 or faster = top 10 all time

45.9–46.1 = winning range in fast years

This field includes multiple athletes whose state-level dominance and progression trends suggest that pace is possible.

The field, with state context

Quincy Wilson (Bullis, Md.) — Olympic gold medalist, national No. 1, generational 400 talent

Quincy Wilson is not just the best athlete in this field — he is one of the most accomplished high school quarter-milers in U.S. history.

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Quincy Wilson (USA) in the men's 4x400m relay heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. | Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

At just 18 years old, Wilson has already:

Won Olympic gold as part of Team USA’s 4x400 meter relay pool

Established himself as the clear national No. 1 in the 400 meters

Run times that place him firmly in all-time high school territory

This is no longer a conversation about potential.

This is an athlete already operating at the highest level of the sport globally.

State / regional context

Wilson competes out of Bullis School (Maryland), one of the premier sprint programs in the country — but even that context undersells him.

He is not defined by:

State championships

Regional dominance

Or even traditional national meets

Instead, Wilson has built his résumé on:

Elite invitationals (Florida Relays, New Balance Nationals, international meets)

Consistent sub-46 performances

The ability to deliver in championship-caliber races

Simply put:

He doesn’t race high school competition — he outgrows it.

What separates him

Wilson’s edge is not just speed — it’s how he runs.

He combines:

Efficient 200m distribution (controlled aggression, typically in the 21-low range)

Composure through 300m — where most high school races break down

A closing gear that holds form under fatigue, which is rare even at the collegiate level

And most importantly:

He understands how to win fast races — not just run fast times.

That distinction matters at Arcadia.

Arcadia implication

Wilson enters this race as:

The only athlete in the field with true sub-46 consistency

The only athlete with Olympic-level experience

The most likely runner to handle a historically fast pace without breaking

If this race goes out aggressively — and it should — Wilson is the athlete most equipped to:

Stay relaxed through 200

Maintain structure through 300

And finish inside the range required to challenge history

Davis DeGroot (Bonneville, Utah) — Utah No. 1, state title favorite

DeGroot’s value comes from clarity:

Utah state-level No. 1

Entering Arcadia with 45.46 (U.S. No. 1)

State context

Utah is not historically a sprint-heavy state, but DeGroot has:

Separated clearly from in-state competition

Won consistently at the top level

Proven capable across multiple events (100/200/400/LJ)

Progression

47 → 46 → now 45.4. His time this season would stand as the 13th best mark in all US marks this season according to athletic.net (and yes, that includes NCAA competition)

Not to mention in his last outdoor season he won the state title in an astounding four events. The 1-400 meter races and the long jump.

That trajectory matters more than any single state meet result.

Arcadia implication

He is:

The only athlete in the field who has already surpassed the meet record time (this season) and has come back this year running faster in all events albeit limited meets thus far.

Jaelen Hunter (Servite, Calif.) — Trinity League contender, underclass elite

Hunter’s context is critical.

State / section context

Competes in the Trinity League (Southern Section) — the deepest sprint league in California

Already running 46.5 as a sophomore

Competing against upperclassmen at CIF-level meets

What that means

In California:

A 46-mid time places you in state final contention immediately

As a sophomore, that’s rare

Program factor

Servite:

Defending state champion track and field program

Produces championship-level relay teams

Arcadia implication

Hunter is:

One of the youngest athletes in the field with legitimate top-10 all-time potential and sits at no. 7 nationally this season. Last year he won his heat, but will look to improve this year as he is now in the invitational.

Noah Smith (Long Beach Poly, Calif.) — CIF contender, returning Arcadia runner-up

Smith provides the most direct Arcadia comparison.

State / CIF context

Long Beach Poly — one of California’s most decorated programs

Competes in CIF Southern Section Division I-level competition

Has progressed into clear state final contender range

Arcadia history

2025: 2nd place (46.56)

What that tells you

He has already:

Executed on this track

Handled a fast race

Produced a near top-10 level time

Arcadia implication

Smith is one of the few athletes:

With proven Arcadia performance at near-historical pace. His season best of 47.32 ranks him 27th in the nation ater ending last season as the nations 25th fastest quarter miler.

Kaedyn Burroughs (Wilson (Long Beach), Calif.) — CIF finalist trajectory

Burroughs’ profile is built on progression inside California’s deepest sprint ecosystem.

State / CIF context

Wilson (Long Beach) — same regional pipeline as Poly

Regularly competes in CIF Southern Section finals-level meets

Projecting as a state qualifier / finalist-level athlete

Arcadia history

2025: 4th place (47.30)

Progression

Now in the 46.7 range, good for third best mark in California and 12th in the nation

Arcadia implication

He is:

One of the clearest year-over-year improvement cases in the field. He finished in 5th lin last year's CIF state championships.

Ejam Yohannes (Loyola, Calif.) — Mission League leader, state contender

Yohannes is one of the most complete California 400 runners this season.

State / CIF context

Loyola — Mission League (highly competitive distance + sprint league)

Consistent presence at CIF-level meets

46.11 places him firmly in state final contention

What matters

In California:

Low 46 = automatic state-level relevance

He is currently ranked as the best 400-meter runner in California this season

Ranked 5th nationally

Arcadia implication

Yohannes is:

One of the most likely athletes to convert position into a top-10 level time

Keith Lee (Monterey Trail, Calif.) — Sac-Joaquin Section contender

Lee represents Northern California’s top sprint tier.

State / section context

Sac-Joaquin Section

Competes against top NorCal programs

Projects as a section finalist / state qualifier-level athlete

Performance band

Sub-47 range

He currently sits at 18th in the nation and 4th in California

What that means

He is slightly outside:

Immediate top-10 projection

But firmly inside:

Competitive Arcadia finalist range

Kaden Fairbanks (American Fork, Utah) — Utah No. 2 progression athlete

Fairbanks adds depth from Utah.

State context

American Fork — strong distance/sprint hybrid program

No. 2 in Utah and 37th nationally

Consistent across multiple meets

Progression

54s → 48 → 47.47

Arcadia implication

He contributes to:

Sustained race density — critical for fast times, and may be able to take advantage of the competitive field and pop out a big personal best.

Jayden Taylor (Richmond Hill, Ga.) — Georgia state-level contender

Taylor represents the Southeast sprint pipeline.

State context

Georgia — one of the deepest sprint states nationally

Competes at GHSA championship level

Has posted times in state finalist range

No. 3 in Georgia and 29th nationally.

What matters

Georgia finals:

Often require sub-47 to be competitive

Taylor fits within that band.

Arcadia implication

He introduces:

A different race profile that can influence pacing early

Why the state context matters for the record

Most high school 400 races fail to produce elite times because:

Athletes dominate weaker fields

Pace is inconsistent

No one forces the race

This field is different because it includes:

A former olympic gold medalist (Wilson)

A state-dominant No. 1 (DeGroot)

Multiple California state contenders

Athletes from three major sprint regions (CA, UT, GA)

That mix creates:

Competitive overlap strong enough to sustain sub-46 pace

Top 10 and record watch

Top 10 (≈46.3 or faster)

Most likely:

Wilson

DeGroot

Hunter

Yohannes

Possible:

Smith

Burroughs

Meet record (45.51)

Realistic path:

Aggressive 200 (21.2–21.4)

Multiple athletes under 32.5 at 300

Clean final 100

Most likely scenario

Winning time: 45.7–46.1

Closing

This field is not defined by one athlete.

It is defined by:

National dominance

State-level depth

And overlapping competitive tiers

That combination is what produces fast times at Arcadia.

The standard is 45.51.

The field is finally strong enough to ask the question again.