Chipotle Nationals 2025: Boys basketball team previews, schedule
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway April 2-5 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, which is roughly 45 minutes away from Indianapolis. Ten of the 12 scheduled games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU nationally. The event will also feature 11 McDonald's All-American boys basketball players
See below for the 10 boys basketball teams that will be representing in the event:
#1 Christopher Columbus (Miami, Florida)
The Explorers will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Chipotle Nationals where they will be making their second appearance in the event after losing to Montverde Academy in the semifinals last season. Columbus is led by senior five-star power forward Cameron Boozer (Duke commit), senior five-star point guard Cayden Boozer (Duke commit), five-star junior small forward Caleb Gaskins, junior four-star shooting guard Jaxon Richardson, and three-star junior shooting guard Marcellous "Cello" Jackson.
#2 Link Academy (Branson, Missouri)
The Link Academy Lions will be the No. 2 seed in next week's Chipotle Nationals where they will be making their third appearance in the event as well as seeking the school's second national title in the program history (2023). The Lions bring in a talented starting five that's led by five-star senior center Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston commit), five-star senior combo guard Jerry Easter (USC commit), four-star senior shooting guard Davion Hannah (Alabama commit), and senior four-star power forward Amare Bynum (Ohio State commit)
#3 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York)
The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders will be making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals and seeking their first national title. The Crusaders are led by senior four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse commit), senior four-star point guard Kayden Mingo (Penn State commit), four-star senior point guard Nigel James (Marquette commit), and sophomore power forward Moussa Kamissoko
#4 Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire)
The Brewster Academy Bobcats will be making their first appearance at the Chipotle Nationals and come into the event with a 27-4 record on the season. The Bobcats will be led by 25th-year head coach Jason Smith. The Bobcats will be led by five-star senior small forward Dwayne Aristode (Arizona commit) and four-star junior power forward Sebastian Wilkins.
#5 CIA Bella Vista (Scottsdale, Arizona)
The Bella Vista Bears will also be making their first appearance at the Chipotle Nationals led by first-year head coach Brandon Rosenthal, who was previously on staff as an assistant at Arizona State University. The Bears are led by senior power forward Jaion Pitt (Uncommitted) and junior four-star point guard Miles Sadler.
#6 Prolific Prep (Napa, California)
The Crew will be making their fifth apperance at the Chipotle Nationals where they are led by third-year head coach Ryan Bernardi. The Crew will also be seeking their first national title in program history and come into the event with a 34-5 record on the season. Prolific Prep is led by five-star senior combo guard Darryn Peterson (Kansas commit), four-star senior power forward Niko Bundalo (Washington commit), and five-star sophomore shooting guard Gabe Nesmith.
#7 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
The Montverde Academy Eagles have the most experience out of all 10 teams in this year's event, as they will be making their 14th appearance in the 16 years this event has taken place. The Eagles will also be seeking their nation-record-extending seventh national title, all of which took place under head coach Kevin Boyle. The Eagles will be led by four-star senior combo guard Dante Allen, four-star shooting guard Hudson Greer (Creighton commit), four-star small forward CJ Ingram (Florida commit), five-star junior point guard Kayden Allen, and five-star sophomore combo guard King Gibson.
#8 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
The IMG Academy Ascenders will be making their seventh appearance at Chipotle Nationals and will be seeking their second title in program history (2019). The Ascenders are led by 7th-year head coach Sean McAloon. The Ascenders will have the following players to watch for; five-star senior point guard Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas commit), four-star power forward Sadiq White (Syracuse commit), four-star center Kareem Stagg (Georgia commit), four-star junior combo guard Jermal Jones Jr, four-star junior point guard Felipe Quinones, and four-star junior power forward Chase Foster.
#9 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah)
The Wasatch Academy Tigers will be making their fifth appearance at Chipotle Nationals and seeking their first national title in program history. The Tigers last made an appearance in the event back in 2021 where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by AZ Compass Prep. The Tigers are led by senior five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell (Houston commit).
#10 Dynamic Prep School (Irving, Texas)
The last team in this year's Chipotle Nationals are the Dynamic Prep School who will be making their first appearance in the event. Dynamic Prep is in its third year in existence where they are coached by former NBA veteran Jermaine O'Neal. The following players to watch for are four-star senior center Jaden Toombs (SMU commit), four-star senior small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr. (SMU commit), and five-star sophomore small forward Ryan Hampton.
See below for the full schedule and channel listings
First Round- #10 Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs #7 Montverde Academy (Florida)- Wednesday, April 2 at 6:15 p.m. (TBD)
First Round- #9 Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs #8 IMG Academy (Florida)- Wednesday, April 2 at 8:00 p.m. (TBD)
Quarterfinal- #6 Prolific Prep (California) vs #3 Long Island Lutheran (New York)- Thursday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2
Quarterfinal- Dynamic Prep/Montverde Academy winner vs #2 Link Academy (Missouri)- Thursday, April 3 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN2
Quarterfinal- #5 Bella Vista (Arizona) vs #4 Brewster Academy (New Hampshire)- Thursday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU
Quarterfinal- Wasatch Academy/IMG Academy winner vs #1 Columbus (Florida)- Thursday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU
Semifinal- Prolific Prep/Long Island Lutheran winner vs Dynamic Prep/Montverde Academy/Link Academy- Friday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Semifinal- Bella Vista/Brewster Academy vs Wasatch/IMG/Columbus- Friday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Championship Game: Saturday, April 5 at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN
More From High School On SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App