Chipotle Nationals 2025: IMG Academy (Florida) vs Westtown (Pennsylvania) girls basketball live updates

Ross Van De Griek

Hamilton Southeastern High School (The home of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals
Hamilton Southeastern High School (The home of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals / Ross Van De Griek (X)

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with two semifinal games. Our second game of the day features the 3-seed IMG Academy (Florida) Ascenders taking on the 2-seed Westtown School (Pennsylvania). High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the game.

IMG Academy (Florida) is making their third appearance at Chipotle Nationals

Westtown (Pennsylvania) is making their second appearance at Chipotle Nationals.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

IMG Academy

Westtown

PREGAME

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals resume on Friday with the semifinal matchup between IMG Academy and Westtown (Pennsylvania). Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

